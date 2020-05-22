Your pictures of Scotland 15 - 22 May

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 15 May and 22 May. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Image copyright Andrew McGrath Image caption Look! Skye walker: A simply sensational photo as the sun sets in Kyleakin, Skye, from local biology teacher Andrew McGrath when out and about.

Image copyright Bob Dick Image caption Photography mast-erclass: Stunning sunset scene at Loch Linnhe complete with wreck in foreground, courtesy of Bob Dick.

Image copyright Lorraine Pratt Image caption Precious cargo: These cygnets were spotted looking safe and cosy on the River Ury in Aberdeenshire by Lorraine Pratt.

Image copyright Sorley Johnston Image caption ... more black and white photography: Sorley Johnston saw these lambs apparently sharing a secret in Shetland.

Image copyright Paul Sharkey Image caption One man and his dog: "A near deserted West Sands, St Andrews, where I went after finishing a long shift as a key worker", says Paul Sharkey. "A slight coastal wind was lifting some of the sand across the surface."

Image copyright Thomas McDonald Image caption "Duck, we're in the shot!": A beautiful Loch Lomond sunset from Thomas McDonald.

Image copyright David Griffiths Image caption Nicely cropped: David Griffiths caught this scene on an evening stroll in "beautiful" Perthshire.

Image copyright Joss Ward Image caption Room with a view: "This was the sunset from my window over Nairn", says Joss Ward. "It was incredible!"

Image copyright Clare Spreng Image caption A rainbow with Scarlett in it: Two-year-old Scarlett's attention was caught by this rainbow's colours when she was out for a walk in Kirkcaldy, says mum Clare Spreng.

Image copyright Fiona Dew Image caption Shake it off: Katie Dew got a soaking from dog Pip on an evening walk at Clubbiedean Reservoir in Edinburgh.

Image copyright Benjamjn Nunn Image caption If you go down to the woods today...: Home forest-school for Rannoch Nunn in Ayrshire during lockdown, as photographed by dad Benjamjn Nunn.

Image copyright Helen Perry Image caption Set-land: Sunset at East Burrafirth, Shetland, looking magnificent, from Helen Perry.

Image copyright Tony Gillespie Image caption Are you on holiday? Just a wee calf: "A tender moment between coo and calf", says Tony Gillespie of this Pollok Park scene.

Image copyright Eric Thomson Image caption Up for the cup(s): "My son Coire couldn’t resist lying down in a bed of buttercups in Pollok Park in Glasgow in the sunny weather when we were out for a walk", says Eric Thomson. "Thought it was a fun image and might cheer people up during lockdown!"

Image copyright Philip Diamond Image caption Meals on wheels: "This cheeky little blackbird was squatting in the wheelarch of a car. Testament to the fact that as it has not moved during lockdown, says Philip Diamond in Dullatur.

Image copyright Amy Ottway Image caption Reflecting quietly on life: Amy Ottway spotted daughters, Isla (4) and Lily (2), taking a moment at their local beach on the Balmacara Estate in the Highlands while out for their daily walk. "It just looked so beautiful and tranquil and was the perfect afternoon after a dull rainy morning."

Image copyright Bill McLean Image caption Quite a catch: An early morning rise for Bill McLean to get this image of Peterhead harbour.

Image copyright Erskine Logan Image caption Lipsmackingly good: Erskine Logan got this cheeky shot of a deer in Aberdeen.

Image copyright Des Begg Image caption Sunflower, of sorts: A tranquil scene in Lanark. Des Begg says this shot was taken on his phone "laying down with two dogs in one had and phone in other hand". Multi-skilling!

Image copyright Andrew Heaney Image caption Yes, can I help? - "An inquisitive meadow pipit looking at me taking its picture on the moors above Castle Douglas", says Andrew Heaney.

Image copyright Allan Pettigrew Image caption On tree-flection: Teviot Bridge looking wonderful for Allan Pettigrew while having a lockdown exercise walk just outside Kelso.

Image copyright Jacki Gordon Image caption Howdy neigh-bour: "This cheeky chappy came over to see what this woman with the camera was up to", says Jacki Gordon at Linn Park, Glasgow.

Image copyright Brian McClafferty Image caption Hats off to them: "Strangest birthday ever", says Marie McClafferty in Moffat. "But what a laugh when my lovely friends came round and left my gifts at the door, sporting party hats. We managed these photos by socially distancing. Good friends will get us through this."

Image copyright Audrey Lyon Image caption Sill life: "This is a picture of the sunset coming through our living room window, projecting onto the wall, whilst our cat was on the window sill", says Audrey Lyon in Dundonald.

Image copyright Ian Middleton Image caption Bale and hearty: "Normally it is Lochnagar (in the background) that is the scene stealer in this view just above Tarland, but not on this occasion", says Ian Middleton.

Image copyright Catherine Leckie Image caption Pebble dash: A quick look at some of the painted stones spotted by Catherine Leckie on her morning walk in Killiechonate Forest, Spean Bridge. "I look forward to seeing them each day!"

Image copyright Martin Boyle Image caption Social bubble: This is Marnie loving her lockdown bath, from dad Martin Boyle in Edinburgh.

