Nicola Sturgeon has said that Scotland "needs to get some normality back" as she hinted that some measures to ease lockdown could be unveiled next week.

The first minister said that any easing would be careful and gradual, because lives are still at stake.

And while she was not yet able to give dates for when things might start to open again, she said that people "can't live like this forever".

Ms Sturgeon said she could outline some "minor changes" next week.

These would be unveiled alongside further details of the range of options the Scottish government has been looking at, she told her daily briefing.

There has already minor easing of the lockdown restrictions in England, with some people who cannot work from home returning to their workplaces on Wednesday.

Most of these measures have not yet been introduced elsewhere in the UK - although the Scottish government has already relaxed its rules to allow outdoor exercise more than once a day.

The number of people dying with coronavirus in Scotland been falling over the past fortnight, but Ms Sturgeon said further lockdown changes would only be considered when "we hopefully see more evidence of a downward trend in the virus".

And she said she would continue to err on the side of caution for as long as lives continued to be at risk.

But she added: "We can't live like this forever, so we need to get some normality back as we continue to suppress the virus."

Ms Sturgeon also said that balance would need be struck between getting the economy going again and allowing more social interaction.

She said: "A life where you go to work but stay locked down with no family interaction for the rest of the time is not one many of us, if any of us, would enjoy".