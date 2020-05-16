Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Split' over schools and police chief's lockdown trip

  • 16 May 2020
Image caption The UK government's back-to-school plan - which would see primary schools in England reopen next month - is set to cause Scotland and England to "diverge further" over the coronavirus lockdown, according to The Times.
Image caption The Daily Express focuses on Nicola Sturgeon's plans for "scaling back" the lockdown, as the first minister said Scotland "needs to get some normality back".
Image caption The Daily Record says the head of British Transport Police (BTP) in Scotland made two 480-mile round trips from his working base in Glasgow to his family home in Yorkshire. BTP say Eddie Wylie did not breach lockdown restrictions because the trips were justified for work reasons.
Image caption The i says Scottish care homes deemed to be risking the lives of their residents during the coronavirus outbreak will be taken over by the state, under emergency powers being sought by government ministers.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail also focuses on care homes, saying staff who have tested positive for Covid-19 could be allowed to continue working with residents until the end of their shift.
Image caption The Herald says the UK's largest cancer charity has warned the Covid pandemic means it is unlikely to begin any new clinical trials until next year. Cancer Research UK says its tests on new drugs are often a lifeline for patients who have exhausted the treatment options available on the NHS.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph leads with Nicola Sturgeon saying she believes her "cautious" approach to easing lockdown restrictions has the backing of the majority of Scots.
Image caption The Scotsman features a survey which it says suggests seven out of 10 Scots feel more uncomfortable about using buses and trains during the lockdown.
Image caption The Daily Star leads with Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd telling the show's bosses he may quit if he is not given a more substantial role.
Image caption The National features its own research which claims Scottish politicians, specialists and commentators accounted for just 4.4% of appearances on BBC news and political programmes last week.
Image caption The Courier leads with the death of convicted murderer George Greenshields from suspected coronavirus in Perth Prison. A second prisoner from Kirkcaldy has also died from the virus at the jail.
Image caption The Weekend Telegraph has the personal story of a man whose life descended into criminality and drug abuse.
Image caption The Evening Express leads with council leaders calling for more government aid during the coronavirus crisis, warning that further cuts would hit "those most in need".
Image caption The Glasgow Times says traders at the city's Forge Market fear their businesses may fail during lockdown due to a loophole that stops them accessing lifeline funding.
Image caption The Edinburgh News says all suburban main roads in Edinburgh with a 40mph speed could see it cut to 30mph to help reduce the risk to pedestrians and cyclists who are physically distancing due to coronavirus.

