Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Restrictions to maintain physical distancing will be put in place

Household waste recycling centres are expected to reopen across Scotland on 1 June, according to the local government body Cosla.

Councils have been reporting an increase in fly-tipping after the sites were closed in March due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Cosla said council leaders agreed on a reopening date on Friday.

Restrictions to maintain physical distancing for staff and members of the public will be put in place.

Steven Heddle, Cosla's environment and economy spokesman, said there would have to be assurances that reopening would "not negatively impact the Covid-19 infection rate".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There have been increased reports of fly-tipping

He said the plan would follow national travel advice from the Scottish government.

"There will also be local considerations including the need to maintain physical distancing which will determine whether, and to what extent, individual sites will be able to reopen," he said.

"The intent behind this decision is to provide a level of co-ordination across Scotland, to avoid a disjointed approach which could lead to confusion."

Mr Heddle added that plans would look to "best ensure the safety of both staff and the public".

He said: "We are working closely with the Scottish government and partners on this and are drawing up guidance."