Image copyright Twitter Image caption Ch Supt Eddie Wylie rents a flat in Glasgow while his family live in Yorkshire

The head of British Transport Police (BTP) in Scotland has been criticised for travelling to his family home in Yorkshire during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Ch Supt Eddie Wylie made two trips from his rented flat in Glasgow to Holmfirth - 236 miles away - between 21 March and 13 May.

BTP said both trips were work-related and did not breach lockdown guidelines.

However, Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said the officer had "serious questions to answer".

Mr Leonard added that the journeys suggested Mr Wylie "believes there is one rule for him, and one rule for the rest of us".

BTP said that, on both occasions, Ch Supt Wylie travelled home alone and by car to minimise any possible exposure to others.

The force, which has its HQ in London, said officers were regularly required to travel across England, Scotland and Wales for essential meetings or as operationally required.

"In these instances, Chief Superintendent Wylie will stay at whichever address is the most convenient," a statement said.

"It would not be reasonably possible for Chief Superintendent Wylie to perform his role solely from either the Glasgow address, or his home in Yorkshire."

Image copyright Peter McDermott/Geograph Image caption Mr Wylie made two trips to his home in Holmfirth

The Scottish government's coronavirus guidelines say people should only travel to and from essential work.

BTP Deputy Chief Constable Adrian Hanstock said Mr Wyle was a "highly respected officer" and that he had "full confidence in both his integrity and his ability to perform his duties".

He added: "We are satisfied that there has been no breach of the Covid-19 regulations in this case, and there will be no misconduct investigation into Chief Superintendent Wylie's travel or his leadership."

Scotland's former chief medical officer, Dr Catherine Calderwood, resigned after it emerged she had twice visited her second home in Fife - contrary to her own warnings to avoid unnecessary travel.

Wrong message

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said Mr Wylie's actions sent out the wrong message to the Scottish public.

He said: "Alongside the Scottish government and Police Scotland, the BTP's message to the people of Scotland has rightly been to stay at home, and avoid any unnecessary travel.

"People across Scotland and the whole UK have made huge sacrifices during this time, including missing family funerals and spending precious time away from their loved ones.

"But it seems as if the BTP's top officer in Scotland has failed to learn the lessons of the Catherine Calderwood debacle, and believes there is one rule for him, and one rule for the rest of us."

Mr Leonard added: "This could have serious consequences for the BTP's ability to police the lockdown, which could in turn endanger public safety in Scotland."