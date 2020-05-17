Image caption

Britain's super-rich have lost a combined £54bn due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Sunday Times says, as it reports its annual Rich List. At least 63 people on the 2020 list have sought government funding to furlough staff, the paper adds. It also says Nicola Sturgeon is set to announce the easing of some lockdown restrictions in Scotland, with the return of public-participation of golf and tennis in the coming days.