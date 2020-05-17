Image copyright Getty Images

A testing and tracing system to suppress coronavirus is to be rolled out in three health boards from Monday, the Scottish government has said.

The scheme will be piloted in NHS Fife, NHS Lanarkshire and NHS Highland.

Earlier this month, the government said testing and tracing would be "key" to the battle against the virus.

However, it has been revealed that despite 8,000 applications for 2,000 jobs as contact tracers, no-one has yet been hired.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said the two-week pilot would allow health boards to test out the software which contact tracers will use to collect data.

She said 600 additional staff from the NHS were "ready to begin this work, as part of the process of recruiting up to 2,000 staff".

'Larger scale'

Scottish Labour has claimed the health secretary has "serious questions to answer" over why no tracers had so far been hired.

But Ms Freeman insisted the first "prong of the strategy" was to utilise existing NHS staff, and that others would be recruited once necessary pre-employment and disclosure checks were complete.

Speaking at the government's daily coronavirus briefing, Ms Freeman said the software technology would allow contact tracing "on a much larger scale"

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jeane Freeman said 600 additional staff from the NHS were ready to begin work on the tracing scheme

She said: "It will also focus on supporting public health teams to identify outbreaks and reduce transmission in high risk groups and settings by making it easier for staff to collect and record information.

"The test, trace, isolate and support approach is about breaking the chain of transmission of the virus but it remains vital that alongside this people continue to follow physical distancing advice and practise good hand and cough hygiene."

Ms Freeman said the technology would be rolled out to all health boards by the end of May and then "enhanced further" during June.

The health secretary said current NHS staff and "returning workers" would be the first and second group of contact tracers in place.

'Slow to hire'

As for new recruits, she said: "We need to go through proper pre-employment checks and disclosure checks as well as training.

"All of that work is under way and I am confident that we will get to that 2,000 number through that three-fold process but also with the help of other groups we are talking to, such as the St Andrew's First Aid Service."

Scottish Labour's health and social care spokeswoman Monica Lennon said the safety of the people of Scotland must not be "hampered by a failure to hire contact tracers".

She said: "Contact tracing should never have been abandoned.

"The Cabinet Secretary for Health has been too slow to hire contact tracers despite clear demand for the role.

"The Scottish government did not act swiftly enough to protect the people of Scotland when a proactive approach to this incredibly serious public health emergency was needed."