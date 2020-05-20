Scotland

Scotland's papers: A nation on the brink and care home 'failure'

  • 20 May 2020
Image caption The Herald reports Scotland has been hit by the biggest rise in unemployment of any of the UK nations at the start of the coronavirus lockdown.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail says Nicola Sturgeon has admitted that Scotland is in the grip of an "economic emergency" that risks business collapsing and mass unemployment.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express says there could be a recession like "we have never seen" as Scotland's jobless figures soar.
Image caption The impact of coronavirus on Scotland's care homes has been an "unmitigated disaster" and marks the "single biggest failing of devolution", according to a report published in The Scotsman.
Image caption The Times says the Scottish government are aiming for teachers to go back into schools before the summer holidays with pupils returning in August.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports that the first minister continues to defend the Scottish government's handling of a coronavirus outbreak at a Nike conference in Edinburgh in February, which was only made public by a BBC Scotland documentary last week.
Image caption "Catch the Costa Killers" is the headline on the front page of the Daily Record. The paper reports on the case of Craig Mallon who was murdered in a "brutal holiday attack" in Spain in 2012.
Image caption The i newspaper says the "blame game" has begun, after a UK minister said the "wrong" science convinced the UK government to stop community testing in March.
Image caption The BBC's Scotland editor Sarah Smith has apologised after saying Nicola Sturgeon was "enjoying the opportunity" to set lockdown policy in Scotland during the coronavirus crisis, reports The National.
Image caption The Glasgow Times says residents of flats in the city are complaining that their stairwells smell like public toilets as cleaning regimes are stepped back because of the Covid-19 crisis.
Image caption Dundee benefit claims have "rocketed" by 517%, according to the Evening Telegraph.
Image caption The Courier says a Scottish care watchdog has not been answering calls from the public since the lockdown began.
Image caption The coronavirus crisis has "snatched" lifeline cancer treatment away from a Dalkeith mother, according to the Edinburgh Evening News.
Image caption The Press and Journal says a top Scottish chef has warned Scotland is about to see a "tidal wave" of hotel closures.

