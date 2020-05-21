Scotland

Scotland's papers: Lockdown easing to 'get Scotland back to work'

  • 21 May 2020
Image caption The Scotsman says Nicola Sturgeon will today unveil plans for a four-phase "route map" detailing Scotland's exit from coronavirus lockdown after deaths from the virus fell for the third week in a row.
Image caption The Herald reports that chiefs are bracing themselves for a potential surge in reports of crime when Scotland starts to move out of lockdown.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail says Nicola Sturgeon is under pressure to get the economy moving as she unveils her four-phase exit from lockdown.
Image caption The first minister will launch a "very careful and cautious" four-stage blueprint to lift Scotland's Covid-19 lockdown, with restrictions expected to last three more months, the Scottish Daily Express says.
Image caption The National has a union boss saying that plans being laid out today for pupils to return to school on part-time and in smaller classes will be until a vaccine is found.
Image caption The Times says the number of people seriously ill with coronavirus has plummeted with hospital admissions dropping to their lowest level since before lockdown.
Image caption The Telegraph says Nicola Sturgeon makes no apology for her "careful and cautious" strategy which will start on 28 May.
Image caption According to the i, the first minister says the first phase of a "very gradual" lockdown exit will not begin until next week, warning that the virus is a "real and present danger".
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads with claims that almost 1,000 hospital patients were sent to care homes before mandatory Covid-19 testing kicked in. The paper says Health Secretary Jeane Freeman has been criticised after earlier suggesting the figure was about 300.
Image caption The Daily Record has an interview with a young mother, diagnosed with motor neurone disease after giving birth, who has said goodbye to her children and moved into a hospice for her "final chapter".
Image caption The Evening Express says council education chiefs fear shortages of buses and teachers when children return to school.
Image caption A decision to transfer elderly patients from Glasgow's super-hospital to Gartnavel led to Covid-19 cases spreading "like a cruise ship" with 25 deaths and 81 cases in a matter of weeks, a whistleblower has told the Glasgow Times
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News also leads with the easing of lockdown rules and features a photo of a couple getting married in hospital as the groom awaited open heart surgery.
Image caption According to figures in the Press and Journal, Scottish property sales "all but ground to a halt" within a matter of days following the coronavirus lockdown.
Image caption The Courier reports on a court hearing about a siege in an Angus town where a man had threatened to blow up a house.
Image caption The Evening Telegraph also leads with the Angus siege.

