Leaving lockdown: What can we do - and when?

The Scottish government has set out a four phase plan for easing the lockdown. Everything is provisional - for instance, there will have to be evidence that Covid-19 transmission is being controlled - but if all goes well, this is what we can expect.

Phase 1 (from 28 May) - Meeting friends & family outdoors

On what was Scotland's hottest day this year, crowds flocked to Portobello beach

You will be able to use public spaces such as parks or private gardens to sit or meet up with one other household outdoors, in small numbers provided social distancing is maintained.

Travelling short distances for leisure and exercise will be allowed, though you are still encouraged to walk or cycle if possible. Some workplaces will reopen. International border measures will be introduced.

Some staff will return to schools, and an increased number of children will be able to access critical childcare. Childminding and outdoor nursery provision can reopen. Support will be made available to pupils at key transition points, for instance starting P1 or S1 but a wider return to school will not take place until August.

Remote working remains the default position for those that can do so. Where workplaces reopen, employers should consider staggered start times and flexible working. Outdoor workplaces and the construction sector will reopen with distancing measures in place. The housing market will also start to resume.

Fast-food outlets, such as KFC and Macdonald's, will be open - but the seated areas are to remain closed during Phase 1

A gradual reopening of drive through food outlets and takeaways will take place but associated cafes will not reopen at this stage. Garden centres will be allowed to open, with physical distancing in place.

Unrestricted outdoor exercise will be allowed if it is non-contact and distancing can be maintained. Activities such as golf, hiking, canoeing, outdoor swimming and angling will all be allowed in your local area. The first minister has suggested up to five miles distance might be considered "local".

Face-to-face Children's Hearings will resume and there will be greater contact for social work and other support services. There will be access to respite care to support unpaid carers and for families with a disabled member. All subject to social distancing and appropriate hygiene measures.

Household waste recycling centres will open again. The restart of many NHS services will begin including fertility treatment and community services. Designated visitors will be allowed in care homes.

Phase 2 - Playparks open & indoor visiting

Children should be able to gather again in play parks during Phase 2

You will be able to meet family and friends outside involving larger groups. You will also be able to meet people from another household indoors. In both scenarios, physical distancing and appropriate hygiene will need to be maintained.

Remote working where possible remains the default position. Public transport will increase but still be limited due to distancing requirements. Travel at peak times will not be recommended. There will be some geographical differences to this approach depending on circumstances.

On-campus lab research restarts with physical distancing and indoor non-office based workplaces can resume, including factories and warehouses.

Smaller shops can reopen along along with outdoor markets. Playgrounds and sports courts will reopen with physical distancing and professional sport will resume. Pubs and restaurants can open outdoor spaces.

There will be a general scaling up of public services from Phase 1. Places or worship can reopen for private prayer. Marriages and civil partnerships can take place with limited numbers of attendees. A phased resumption of visiting to care homes will start.

Phase 3 - Hairdressers back & pupils return

By this stage, you will be able to meet with people from more than one household indoors with physical distancing and hygiene measures in place.

You can drive beyond your local area for leisure and exercise. Public transport will be operating full services, but with reduced capacity to allow for distancing

Children return to school but with a blended approach - part-time in school along with home learning. Schools are expected to reopen on 11 August. All childcare providers will be reopen. Universities could also restart with a blended mix of campus and remote learning.

Remote working will still be the default position and indoor office working will resume, including call centres once guidance and appropriate distancing has been agreed.

Larger retail outlets can reopen. Pubs and restaurants can now reopen their indoor spaces, along with hairdressers and barbers. All of these will be subject to physical distancing and hygiene measures being in place.

Museums, galleries and cinemas can start operating again as well as gyms. There will be a relaxation of restrictions on hotels, B&Bs and holiday homes. Live events will also be permitted with restricted numbers and distancing.

The justice system will resume. Place of worship will reopen, subject to distancing and hygiene measures. Wider groups will be able to attend funerals, marriages and civil partnerships. Dental practices can see registered patients.

Phase 4 - Public transport fully open

A further relaxation of gathering restrictions will be allowed, but good hygiene will continue to be emphasised.

Public transport will be operating a full service, at full capacity.

Schools and childcare will be operating without any necessary precautions. Colleges and university campuses fully open. Remote working will still be encouraged but all types or workplace can now open

All types of shopping, pub and restaurant outlets will be open, but people will still be encouraged to shop locally. There will be a further relaxation of restrictions in line with health advice for sport, leisure and culture.

A full range of health and social care services will be on offer with a greater use of technology to improve services.