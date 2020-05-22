Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'We'll meet again' - exit plan to unlock Scotland

  • 22 May 2020
Image caption The Daily Record says Scotland's two-month lockdown will be eased from next week with families finally allowed to see loved ones again.
Image caption The first minister said Scotland can take the first cautious steps towards easing the draconian curbs from 28 May, suggesting the loosening will go further than has been implemented in England so far.
Image caption The Press and Journal's picture-led front page says garden centres can reopen from next week and golf and angling can return.
Image caption The Herald says Nicola Sturgeon is under pressure over her "test and trace" plans. The paper has Labour’s shadow chancellor saying that Scotland’s tourism sector is a "‘million miles" from returning to normal without an effective tracking and tracing system.
Image caption The Scottish edition of the Daily Telegraph says that under the new rules, Scots must stay within five miles of their homes unless meeting family, while offices and large shops will not reopen until at least July.
Image caption The Scottish edition of The Times says Nicola Sturgeon has urged businesses to give workers a four-day week. The first minister suggested that new working practices should be introduced in light of the large numbers of people who have changed their daily routines because of the pandemic.
Image caption The i also focuses on Nicola Sturgeon calling for workers to be given a four-day week.
Image caption The Scotsman leads with Nicola Sturgeon saying part-time schooling and a four-day working week may become the new norm in Scotland.
Image caption The Daily Express headline says "the end is in sight" after the first minister revealed her plans for easing lockdown measures.
Image caption The National reports Nicola Sturgeon as saying her government will not act “rashly or recklessly” as she unveiled a “gradual process” of easing the coronavirus lockdown.
Image caption The Scottish Sun says people will be able to enjoy more sport and barbeques with friends and says beer gardens may open in July.
Image caption The Courier features a quote from Nicola Sturgeon where she talks about how the easing of the lockdown will be carried out "gradually, cautiously and in phases".
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News says families who live apart can meet again on 28 May but says the hugs will have to wait.
Image caption The Glasgow Times front page features the names of key workers in a "salute to Glasgow's finest".
Image caption The Evening Express' bold front page highlights the fact that schools will go back a week earlier than planned in the paper's area and the possibility of pubs re-opening,
Image caption Away from the lockdown, the Evening Telegraph has a story about a bombscare.
Image caption The Daily Star leads with a story about Piers Morgan and his co-star Susanna Reid.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites