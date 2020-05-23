Image copyright Getty Images

A further 16 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in Scotland, according to official figures.

Deaths confirmed by Public Health Scotland now stand at 2,261 - although the actual number of deaths is known to be higher.

The latest data also said 15,041 people had tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, up 72 from Friday.

Hospital patients with a suspected or confirmed case fell to 841, with no change in the number in intensive care.

The figures, released on the Scottish government's website, also showed a total of 3,540 people have been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment since 5 March.

The fatality figures relate to instances where a laboratory has confirmed Covid-19 within the 28 days prior to death.

The figures also showed that a total of seven health care workers and nine social care workers have died after contracting the virus.

The Scottish government said it was "not able to confirm how many of these staff contracted Covid-19 through their work".

Care home cases increase

Scotland's care homes have recorded an increase of 61 cases of Covid-19 compared to the previous day.

There are now 484 (45%) homes that have had at least one current suspected case among residents during the past 14 days.

A total of 5,593 cases have been recorded in care homes, with 653 (60%) homes having lodged at least one notification for suspected Covid-19 to the Care Inspectorate since the start of the epidemic, with 481 reporting more than one case.

Cases by health boards

Greater Glasgow and Clyde continues to be the health board with the most confirmed cases (3,865) and had 379 people in hospital as of midnight.

There have been 2,649 cases in Lothian, with 162 in hospital, and 1,645 cases in Tayside where there are just 13 people in hospital.

Earlier this week data published by National Records of Scotland (NRS) showed the Covid-19 death rate in Scotland had fallen for the third week in a row.