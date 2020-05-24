Coronavirus deaths in Scotland rise by nine

Image copyright PA Media

A further nine people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

A total of 2,270 deaths have now been confirmed by Public Health Scotland - although the actual number of deaths is known to be higher.

The latest data also said 15,101 people had tested positive for Covid-19 in Scotland, up 60 from Saturday.

Hospital patients who are confirmed as having Covid-19 now stand at 845, with intensive care patients falling to 44.

The figures, released on the Scottish government's website, also showed a total of 3,560 people have been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment since 5 March.

The fatality figures relate to instances where a laboratory has confirmed Covid-19 within the 28 days prior to death.

However, each Wednesday the National Records of Scotland publish a full tally of deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. That figure currently stands at 3,546.

As of 23 May there were 5,635 cases of suspected Covid-19 in care homes - an increase of 42 on the previous day.

There were also 6,056 NHS staff off work due to the virus, representing 3.7% of the NHS workforce.

The figures also showed that a total of seven health care workers and nine social care workers have died after contracting coronavirus.

The Scottish government said it was "not able to confirm how many of these staff contracted Covid-19 through their work"