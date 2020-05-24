Image copyright Stephen Gibson/Buchanan Photos

A man has died after a shooting at a house in North Ayrshire.

Police said a gunman entered the house in Nithsdale Road, Ardrossan, at about 16:50 on Sunday and fired a shot before fleeing the scene.

A 42-year-old man died shortly afterwards from his injuries. A 46-year-old woman was also in the house, but was not injured in the incident.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said inquiries were continuing into the incident.

"We are currently searching the surrounding area for the suspect and viewing CCTV in the area," she added.