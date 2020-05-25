Scotland

Scotland's papers: Prime minister fights for Dominic Cummings

  • 25 May 2020
Image caption The Scotsman leads with the news that the prime minister has launched a "personal defence" of his chief advisor Dominic Cummings, who made a 260-mile trip from London to Durham while in self-isolation.
Image caption "Breathtaking arrogance" is the headline on the front page of The Herald, with the paper saying that Boris Johnson ignored "widespread calls" to sack Mr Cummings.
Image caption The Times says Mr Johnson is facing a backlash from cabinet ministers after insisting Mr Cummings acted "responsibly, legally and with integrity".
Image caption The Daily Telegraph also reports that Mr Johnson's personal defence of his advisor has caused "alarm" among some of his cabinet colleagues
Image caption The National says the prime minister's actions have provoked "SNP fury", with the party's leader at Westminster, Ian Blackford, saying Mr Cummings has fatally undermined the public health message.
Image caption The i newspaper says the move has provoked "chaos" in Number 10, reporting that Mr Johnson backed his aide during an "extraordinary" TV address to the nation.
Image caption "What planet are they on?" is the headline on the front page of the Scottish Daily Mail. The paper says Mr Cummings violated the "spirit and the letter" of the lockdown in the "clearest way".
Image caption The Daily Express says a "defiant Boris" is standing by his man, with the prime minister insisting that Mr Cummings "followed the instincts of every father and every parent".
Image caption The Daily Record says Mr Cummings and Mr Johnson are "Dom and Dumber", the paper accusing the prime minister of "twisting the truth".
Image caption The Scottish Sun goes for a similar headline to the Daily Record, the paper reporting that the prime minister is facing "mounting fury".
Image caption The Press and Journal also reports that the government is facing a backlash amid calls for Mr Cummings to step down.
Image caption The Daily Star has a story about calls to axe Jeremy Kyle's "TV comeback". The newspaper reports a Conservative MP says he should be banned from television after the death of one of his talk show guests.
Image caption The Courier says jobs are being axed at a landmark hotel in Pitlochry as the "lockdown bites".
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News leads with a special report on a new plan from city leaders to rebuild a "greener and fairer" capital after the coronavirus crisis.
Image caption The Evening Telegraph has the story of a "lovesick lout", who hid from the police in his fiancee's wardrobe after he broke a bail order hours after his release.
Image caption An elderly couple were charged £1,200 for one packet of biscuits and had to wait almost a month for a refund from a supermarket, according to the Glasgow Evening Times.

