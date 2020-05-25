Image copyright Laura Dodsworth Image caption Ministers created a specific offence criminalising psychological abuse

Almost 1,700 offences have been recorded under the new Domestic Abuse Act.

Introduced in April 2019, the Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act (DASA) criminalised coercive and controlling behaviours used by domestic abusers.

The law created a single offence which covers a full range of behaviours, including physical, psychological, financial or sexual abuse.

The figures come from Police Scotland's newly-published quarter four results.

They showed that 1,681 crimes under the DASA were recorded during the year, with 1,158 detected.

Rise in weapons possession

The report also showed that attacks on emergency workers were up but overall violent crime in Scotland is slightly down.

Assaults on emergency workers have risen by 12% in the past five years, with police recording 7,519 assaults in the year to March - a rise of 407 (5.7%) over the previous year.

The annual performance figures, which are not official crime statistics, show overall violent crime has remained static - although there was a rise of 7.7% in the weapons possession.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There has been a rise in crimes involving weapons possession

The quarter four report will be presented to the Scottish Police Authority policing performance committee on 28 May.

Figures included are police management figures which are subject to review once prosecutors analyse reports. But they give a good indication of crime trends.

In its report to the Scottish Police Authority, Dep Ch Con Fiona Taylor has urged people to reach out if they feel they are in an abusive relationship, especially during lockdown.

'Greater risk'

Ms Taylor said: "Crimes recorded under the new domestic abuse legislation underline the fact that, sadly, private spaces are not safe places for everyone.

"For some people, the stay at home guidance may expose them to a greater risk of abuse, harm and neglect.

"We are seeking to be proactive when it comes to people we know have a history of committing domestic violence or domestic abuse, and we also want to ensure that support is given to people who may have been victims in the past, and we are encouraging people and neighbours to look out for each other."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Crimes against emergency workers rose last year

She added: "I want to reiterate that Police Scotland remains here to help and support our fellow citizens to keep them safe in all aspects of their lives.

"If you need police assistance, if you need our support or intervention, or if you have concerns about someone else, contact us and we will help."

The report also highlights that group one crimes of violence had increased 16.2% (1,297) year on year.

Cyber crimes have also increased over the last year, including the disclosure of, or threat of disclosure of, intimate images, as well as online grooming and cyber-related fraud.

The period covered by the report only includes a small number of days during which emergency Covid-19 social distancing measures were in place.