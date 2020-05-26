Image copyright House of Commons

Scotland Office minister Douglas Ross has quit the UK government over the Dominic Cummings row.

The Moray MP was appointed to the role after December's general election, but said "events over the last few days mean I can no longer serve as a member of this government".

Mr Cummings - a senior advisor to Prime Minister Boris Johnson - has defended travelling to County Durham in March.

Mr Ross said he could not justify Mr Cummings' actions to his constituents.

He said many of them have had to miss funerals and seeing sick family members during the coronavirus lockdown, and that "I cannot in good faith tell them they were all wrong and one senior advisor to the government was right".

Skip Twitter post by @Douglas4Moray I haven't commented publicly on the situation with Dominic Cummings as I have waited to hear the full details. I welcome the statement to clarify matters, but there remains aspects of the explanation which I have trouble with. As a result I have resigned as a government Minister. pic.twitter.com/6yXLyMzItJ — Douglas Ross MP (@Douglas4Moray) May 26, 2020 Report

A series of senior government ministers have rallied around Mr Cummings, who insisted he acted reasonably and legally by going to stay on his parents' farm when he and his wife.

In his resignation letter, Mr Ross said he accepted the aide had acted "in what he felt were the best interests of his family".

But he said "these were decisions many others felt were not available to them".

He added: "While the intentions may have been well meaning, the reaction to this news shows that Mr Cummings interpretation of the government advice was not shared by the vast majority of people who have done as the government asked."