Scotland

Scotland's papers: No regrets - defiant Cummings refuses to quit

  • 26 May 2020
Image caption Almost all of Scotland's papers feature Dominic Cummings on their front pages. The Scotsman says he does not regret travelling 260 miles to be near relatives during lockdown when his wife developed Covid-19 symptoms.
Image caption The Daily Mail says yesterday's press conference was a "rose garden roasting" and asks how Mr Cummings - or, as the paper labels him, the PM's "defiant svengali" - can survive in his post in the face of "public fury".
Image caption The Herald reports on Mr Cummings' claims that he drove to a beauty spot on his wife's birthday to "test his eyes", The senior adviser said he had taken a trip to Barnard Castle town with his wife and young son to check he was safe to drive back to London as his eyesight had been affected by coronavirus.
Image caption The Daily Record reports that Dominic Cummings said he did not consider resigning over the issue or tell the prime minister he was leaving London which he said “arguably was a mistake”.
Image caption With the headline "He must now be sacked", The National says the SNP is leading the calls for Mr Cummings to quit.
Image caption The P&J says Mr Cummings believed he was acting “reasonably” and within the law to travel to his parents’ country estate and dismissed accusations that it was “one rule for him and another for everybody else”.
Image caption The Scottish Sun says Mr Cummings defended his 260-mile trip to Durham during lockdown by saying his "small child's health was an exception". The paper says he insisted he had done nothing wrong and said he had not considered resigning.
Image caption The Times also leads with the story, saying the senior aide insisted that he had no regrets and says he was within the rules when he drove almost 260 miles to his parents’ property as the pandemic was at its most ferocious. He also said that subsequent trips to a hospital and to a nearby town were within the rules.
Image caption The i says an "outpouring of dismay" from some scientists, government ministers, medics and police has followed Mr Cummings's revelations. It adds that, while Boris Johnson said he regrets the "confusion and anger and pain" that his aide's decisions might have led to, "people will make up their own minds" about it.
Image caption The Daily Express leads with Nicola Sturgeon expressing her regret at the number of deaths in care homes, saying the push to empty hospital wards into care homes because of Covid-19 was probably a mistake.
Image caption The Telegraph also leads with the care homes story, reporting the first minister's comments that with hindsight she would “come to a different conclusion” about moving so many elderly people without tests.
Image caption A former BBC sports presenter whose parents both have dementia has told the Glasgow Times of her sadness that her mum may not recognise her after lockdown ends, because "the window is closing every day.”
Image caption The Courier leads with a teenage girl being charged with murdering her boyfriend by hitting him with a car and driving over him.
Image caption The Evening Telegraph front page features a story about a man who said he carried out an armed raid to save his family.
Image caption The Evening Express leads with a police investigation being launched after claims that someone coughed in a pensioner's face at a supermarket
Image caption According to the Edinburgh Evening News, cycleways are set to be introduced on busy routes to Edinburgh’s two main hospitals. The paper says the move is the latest step in the city council’s programme of changes to its road network to meet the needs of cyclists and pedestrians during the coronavirus crisis.
Image caption The Daily Star says a new book exposes trophy hunters who have shot and killed some of the most majestic animals in the world – and believed to pay thousands of pounds in the process to do so.

