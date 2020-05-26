The Scottish government's new "test and protect" strategy will go live on Thursday, the first minister has confirmed.

Ms Sturgeon said the scheme will mean anyone with symptoms of Covid-19 should take "immediate steps" to be tested.

They and their household should then self-isolate until the results of the test are known.

If the test is positive, people will need to provide the details of everyone they have had close contact with.

These people will then be contacted by specialist tracers, and will need to self-isolate at home for 14 days.

Ms Sturgeon stressed that self-isolation means only leaving the house if it is for a coronavirus test - and not for exercise or to get food or medicine.

And she said the new scheme would see testing on a scale that has never been done before in Scotland.

It will be introduced in all of Scotland's health board areas on the same day as the country's lockdown restrictions are due to be eased.

The first minister said the new scheme would be crucial in limiting the spread of coronavirus as the country begins to open up again.

And she said it should not be looked on as being optional - with everyone needing to play their part to ensure it is successful.

A public awareness campaign will start later this week, with further information being delivered to every household in the country next month.