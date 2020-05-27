Scotland

Scotland's papers: PM faces 'backlash' for standing by Cummings

  • 27 May 2020
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express says Boris Johnson has been hit by a Scottish Tory revolt for continuing to back his aide Dominic Cummings, who was alleged to have breached lockdown regulations.
Image caption The prime minister's approval ratings have "plummeted" after he reiterated his support for his senior adviser, the i reports. The paper adds that "unrest in Tory ranks grows" as more than 30 MPs call for Mr Cummings to be sacked.
Image caption The Times has the number of Tory MPs calling for Mr Cummings to go at 39. A YouGov poll for the paper claims the Conservative lead over Labour has been cut by nine percentage points this week. The survey "will sharpen criticism" that the PM is "spending the Conservatives' political capital" by defending the aide, the paper says.
Image caption In the Tory "revolt", up to six cabinet members have privately told colleagues they believe Mr Cummings should resign, the Daily Telegraph reports. Meanwhile, the paper's splash image depicts front-line health workers Jann Tipping and Annalan Navaratnam getting married in a special service at the chapel in St Thomas' Hospital in London.
Image caption The Daily Mail says a majority of Conservative supporters believe Mr Cummings lied about his travel during lockdown. Its lead story also features the resignation of Tory MP Douglas Ross as a Scotland Office minister in protest at Mr Cummings' actions.
Image caption There's no holding back from the Daily Star - the paper mocks Mr Cummings with "shock new advice for Britain's ruling elite" as it carries a police warning against people driving in order to to check their eyesight. It continues the mockery with a cut-out face mask of the aide, labelling it a "do whatever the hell you want and sod everybody else mask".
Image caption Elsewhere, The Herald reports that Scotland has "missed" more than 70,000 coronavirus tests in the past two weeks, amid concerns about the nation's test, trace and isolate strategy which is due to be rolled out tomorrow.
Image caption The Scotsman says that First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has insisted there is now capacity for 15,000 coronavirus tests a day in Scotland for people who develop a persistent cough or fever, or lose their senses of taste and smell.
Image caption The National says a briefing by UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been branded "farcical" after he insisted Dominic Cummings did not break lockdown rules.
Image caption The Press and Journal carries a picture of Tory MP Douglas Ross following his ministerial resignation. But it leads with an 84-year-old man being seriously injured in a crash involving his car and a lorry on the A947 Fyvie to Oldmeldrum road.
Image caption The Courier says bosses of the world-renowned Eden Project, which has brought £2bn into the economy of Cornwall, have "set their sights" on Dundee as their first Scottish location.
Image caption The Evening Telegraph also leads with the Eden Project plan, saying it could be a "game-changer" for the city's tourist industry.
Image caption The Edinburgh News reports that a £1.3bn regeneration of the Granton Waterfront area, including the building of "thousands of affordable homes", has been given the green light.
Image caption The Evening Express leads with funding being approved to implement a ban on cars in Aberdeen city centre. The paper says work along Union Street could begin "in weeks".
Image caption The Glasgow Times reports on a row over a school apparently refusing to refund parents after a "once-in-a-lifetime" school trip had to be cancelled.

