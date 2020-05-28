Scotland

Care home death toll 'scandal' and lockdown relief

  • 28 May 2020
Image caption The first minister is accused of presiding over a rush to move elderly patients out of hospital into care homes to free up beds in the early days of the pandemic, writes The Herald, which says Nicola Sturgeon now faces growing pressure to hold a public inquiry into the decision.
Image caption On the same theme, the Scottish Daily Express calls the death toll in care homes a "national scandal" and claims the elderly were "written off" as the first minister agrees to an inquiry into her government's handling of the Covid-19 outbreak.
Image caption The Scotsman leads with an interview with a woman whose mother died in a care home and who says she is haunted by the manner in which she died. Sandra O'Neill told the paper the government had "written off" the elderly.
Image caption Scots may be given rooms in quarantine hotels, according to the Scottish Daily Mail, which says the move may be part of the Scottish government's phased approach to easing lockdown.
Image caption The Press and Journal says there is relief as fewer coronavirus-related fatalities are recorded for the fourth week in a row in Scotland as the first minister prepares to ease some measures of the lockdown.
Image caption A kilt maker hired to fit delegates at a February conference says government failings mean she may have unwittingly spread the coronavirus at home and abroad, reports the Edinburgh Evening News. the story comes after the BBC revelation that Scotland's first confirmed outbreak of Covid-19 happened at a Nike conference in February.
Image caption Plans have been leaked for a two-day school week for pupils in Glasgow, writes the Glasgow Evening Times, which says the arrangement would be put in place to help the city's local authority manage social distancing when schools return in August.
Image caption Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph reports that Scotland's poorest pupils may never recover from the shutdown, with the weeks of home learning disproportionately favouring those children from wealthier homes.
Image caption "Do your duty and we can defeat virus", says the headline in The Times, which reports how Scotland's new testing regime means people in contact with sufferers of Covid-19 will be told to strictly self-isolate for 14 days.
Image caption The Dominic Cummings scandal continues to make the front pages as the i newspaper reports how a Cabinet Office minister has apologised for the actions of the prime minister's chief aide and said his trip to Durham may have undermined key public health messages.
Image caption Away from coronavirus, and the Daily Record reports on the actions of a ferry skipper who saved the life of a drowning driver by jumping into the Clyde and pulling her from her sinking car.
Image caption The National devotes its front page to a leaked letter from the Spanish consul saying that Spain would not veto an independent Scotland from joining the European Union in future.
Image caption The Scottish Sun opts to focus its front page on the revelation that couples who live apart should be allowed to meet for sex when lockdown measures are relaxed, according to a public health expert.
Image caption Determined criminal gangs continue to flood Tayside's streets with illegal drugs despite the lockdown, according to The Courier.
Image caption A gamekeeper rescued a missing OAP on his quad bike after police scoured the area using drones, writes Aberdeen's Evening Express.
Image caption The spirit of Corrie legend Anne Kilbride paid a visit to the cobbles of Weatherfield to watch pal Beverley Callard as she filmed her final scene for the soap, reports the Daily Star.
Image caption The decision to locate the new Eden project in Dundee is just what the city has been crying out for, writes the Evening Telegraph, after bosses named Dundee as their preferred location for the new international tourist attraction.