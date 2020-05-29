Image copyright Getty Images Image caption People from two different households are now allowed to meet up outside, but must stay two metres apart

People from two different households can now meet up in Scotland as 66 days of full lockdown ends.

However, the meetings can only take place outdoors and people must remain two metres apart.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the changes on Thursday as part of a four-phase "route map" towards reopening society.

But Ms Sturgeon urged people to "stay home as much as possible" as the virus has not yet disappeared.

Scotland has been in lockdown since 23 March, and did not make major changes to restrictions when they were announced for England earlier this month.

The first minister said there had now been a "sustained and unmistakable" downward trend in the spread of the virus over a number of weeks, meaning changes could now be made.

But she warned that "we have limited room for manoeuvre" and "need to get the balance right".

What can you do in Scotland?

One household can now meet up with another household - as long as they are outside in areas like a park or a private garden.

People will also be able to play some sports and councils are due to reopen their recycling centres.

Sunbathing in parks and open areas will also be allowed, as will travelling locally for recreation - though the Scottish government's "strong advice" is they should not go further than five miles (8km).

Most outdoor work that has been put on hold can resume, garden centres can open and site preparation can begin in the construction industry.

From Monday, teachers and other staff will be able to return to schools to prepare for re-opening - although most pupils will not return until 11 August.

Some outdoor leisure activities where physical distancing can be maintained are also now allowed - including golf, tennis, bowls and fishing.

What's happening elsewhere in the UK?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced an easing of restrictions in England earlier in May, and further changes were announced on Thursday evening.

From Monday, groups of up to six people will be able to meet outside in England.

People can meet in gardens and private outdoor spaces, provided they keep two metres apart.

In Wales, it is expected that people from two households will be allowed to meet outdoors from next week.

Any changes will not come into force until Monday, BBC Wales understands.

In Northern Ireland, "groups of four to six people who do not share a household can meet outdoors maintaining social distancing".

What if I'm shielding?

The changes do not change the circumstances of those in the "shielding" group, those who are most vulnerable to the virus.

Ms Sturgeon said she realised this would be "hard" for them, and said ministers were trying "to move to less of a blanket approach".

She said: "I want you to know today that you have not been forgotten, and you are a central part of our thinking as we consider how we move forward."

Is the virus still spreading in Scotland?

The Scottish government estimates that there are between 10,000 and 25,000 infectious people in Scotland - down from an upper estimate of 35,000 on 8 May.

But ministers also believe that Covid-19 is spreading much more slowly now than a few weeks ago.

Figures from Public Health Scotland (PHS) show that the number of new infections has been steadily declining since mid-April.

New confirmed cases of Covid-19

By all measures, the number of new deaths from the virus is also going down.

PHS data shows a clear decline in the deaths after a positive test for Covid-19, and National Records of Scotland statistics show a similar pattern in cases where Covid-19 is mentioned on the death certificate

The number of excess deaths above a five-year average has also been decreasing each week since a peak in early April.

Excess deaths

Ms Sturgeon has warned against becoming complacent even though restrictions are beginning to ease, saying: "The virus is still out there - lockdown is being modified slightly, but it is not over."

However, the first minister told BBC Scotland's Reporting Scotland that she was hoping to meet family at the weekend.

"Like everybody else it will be really difficult not to hug my mum and dad but I know that is for their protection," she said.

"I have a dilemma because my mum and dad and my sister and niece and nephew don't live too far apart, so I am going to have to choose one over the other.

"No doubt I'll be getting lobbied by both of them and if that is not the case then that will be a message in there for me. Maybe they will choose to see each other rather than me over the weekend - who knows."

The route map for easing lockdown

The Scottish government has identified four phases for easing the restrictions:

Phase 1: Virus not yet contained but cases are falling. From 28 May you should be able to meet another household outside in small numbers. Sunbathing is allowed, along with some outdoor activities like golf and fishing. Garden centres and drive-through takeaways can reopen, some outdoor work can resume, and childminding services can begin.

Phase 2: Virus controlled. You can meet larger groups outdoors, and meet another household indoors. Construction, factories, warehouses, laboratories and small shops can resume work. Playgrounds and sports courts can reopen, and professional sport can begin again.

Phase 3: Virus suppressed. You can meet people from more than one household indoors. Non-essential offices would reopen, along with gyms, museums, libraries, cinemas, larger shops, pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and dentists. Live events could take place with restricted numbers and physical distancing restrictions. Schools should reopen from 11 August.

Phase 4: Virus no longer a significant threat. University and college campuses can reopen in full, mass gatherings are allowed. All workplaces open and public transport is back at full capacity.