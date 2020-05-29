Scotland

Freedom Friday and testing turmoil

  • 29 May 2020
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express proclaims that First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has given the go ahead for a weekend of barbecues and picnics as she confirmed that strict lockdown measures that have been in place for nearly 10 weeks would now be eased.
Image caption The Herald features an image of a greenkeeper crossing the Swilcan Bridge at the Old Course at St Andrews as players get set to tee off for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic caused the lockdown.
Image caption The i newspaper also features the Swilcan Bridge under the headline The Great Reunion and says Scots are set to be reunited with friends and family for the first time in 66 days.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail devotes its front page to the image of a girl holding her hands up to the sun in a heart shape and simply says "now we can meet again".
Image caption Despite the easing of some restrictions, The National emphasises the first minister's warning that we are only in the first phase of a four-phase route map out of lockdown and that Scots must be sensible in order to avoid a second wave of Covid-19 infections.
Image caption The Press and Journal says that Nicola Sturgeon admitted to being "nervous" about easing restrictions as the paper emphasises the curbs that remain in place to try and limit the spread of the virus.
Image caption "Use your judgement", headlines The Scotsman, as it quotes the first minister urging people not to let up on social distancing despite a slight easing of the lockdown.
Image caption The Scottish Sun's front page features a mock-up of the first minister overlooking people sunbathing in the park and a family in the garden and says Nicola Sturgeon has unlocked Scots from days of "stay-at-home slog".
Image caption "Together again" proclaims the Edinburgh Evening News as it features an image of a couple sitting on a public bench overlooking the city.
Image caption It's the return of the family barbecue, writes The Daily Telegraph, as it says the easing of restrictions has allowed households to meet again outdoors.
Image caption The Times details all the things that Scots will be allowed to do over the weekend, including sunbathe in local parks and play some sports. The paper also remarks on the first minister's admission that she is nervous about easing the lockdown amid fears of a re-emergence of the infection.
Image caption Family reunions will be able to take place in glorious sunshine, writes the Daily Record, which adds it is important for people to "stay cool" as many restrictions remain in place.
Image caption Aberdeen's Evening Express claims that car parks are to be turned into pubs as businesses in the city are urged to apply for outdoor seating as soon as possible so they are compliant with strict social distancing rules
Image caption The Courier is one of the few papers not to focus on the jubilation felt by many as the lockdown eases and instead the paper leads with a warning from the head of NHS Tayside that the health authority has less than half the staff needed for its test and trace protocols.
Image caption The Glasgow Evening Times splashes the images of dozens of key workers across its front page in tribute to their continued efforts in the fight against Covid-19.