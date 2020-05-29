Some pupils to return on 15 June, council confirms

Image caption Some pupils in East Renfrewshire can return on 15 June

East Renfrewshire Council has said that some nursery children and Primary 7 pupils will return to school on a rota basis from Monday 15 June.

It is thought to be the first council to confirm its arrangement for a phased return to schools.

The council said it was important that pupils in "key transition groups" get the opportunity to return to a school setting before the summer holidays.

It said all national social distancing guidance measures would be followed.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said last week that teachers would return to schools in June, with transition support being given, where possible, to children going into Primary 1 or moving from primary to secondary schools.

She said all schools would reopen from 11 August using a "blended model".

This would involve part-time study in school combined with some learning at home.

Council body Cosla said local authorities would have the flexibility to bring some children back to school in June with a particular focus on those at the key transition points of P1 and S1.

East Renfrewshire is the first council to say when nursery children in pre-school year and current P7s will return to school.

The council said it would provide more details about patterns of attendance for individual schools soon.

East Renfrewshire's convener of education Paul O'Kane said: "This is the first step on our road to recovery and we will provide details of the approach which will be taken to blended learning in August as soon as is possible."