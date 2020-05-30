Scotland

Scotland's papers: Pupils returning and 'the start of summer'

  • 30 May 2020
Image caption The first day of coronavirus lockdown restrictions being lifted dominates the papers with the Scottish Daily Mail reporting that sunbathers flocked to the beaches as temperatures soared.
Image caption News that a small group of pupils in East Renfrewshire will return to school next month makes the front of The Scotsman. The re-opening of all school has been pencilled in for August.
Image caption The Scottish Sun focuses on people enjoying life with restrictions eased with Nicola Sturgeon saying they have "earned it" after sticking with lockdown for ten weeks.
Image caption The Herald leads with concerns from business leaders that the huge package of support from the state will not be enough to prevent huge job losses in the coming months.
Image caption Prince William is supporting a campaign for a £3.2m memorial for emergency workers who have died fighting coronavirus, according to the Daily Express.
Image caption The i leads with a stark warning from scientists that it is "too early to relax rules". The prime minister is lifting restrictions "too quickly", the paper reports, citing concerns raised from a member of the UK government's Sage group of scientists.
Image caption "Don't try to see family or friends this weekend", is the message from police in England, according to the Daily Telegraph's front page. People who try to see their loved ones before lockdown restrictions south of the border are eased on Monday will face fines.
Image caption The National leads with news that a petition to get Boris Johnson's advisor Dominic Cummings sacked has been signed by over one million people.
Image caption The end of the UK Government scheme to pay the wages of furloughed workers makes the front page of The Times.
Image caption Away from the Covid-19 pandemic, the Daily Record's front page focuses on a cage fighter who chased two people who had allegedly broken into his home.
Image caption TV luvvies get the dolly wobbles," is the Star's front page, with a photo of Bruce Forsyth and the "Dolly Dealers" from popular television game show Play Your Cards Right. The paper reports that television bosses have decided not to include the "Dolly Dealers" in a reboot of the game show.
Image caption The Courier front page has a montage of pictures of people out enjoying the good weather on Friday.
Image caption The Dundee Evening Telegraph leads with the unexplained death of Dundee dad Paul Stanton. The 42-year-old's body was discovered by his daughter Aimee after she became concerned that he was not answering text messages she sent him.
Image caption The Aberdeen Evening Express reports the city's golf courses had their busiest day in 40 years as people took advantage of the sunny weather.
Image caption The Glasgow Times front page reports on a drugs raid carried out in the city's Govanhill area.
Image caption The Evening News front page carries a picture of sunbathers and a message from the first minister she is "proud" of people for sticking to the lockdown rules.
Image caption The Press and Journal front page has a picture of two golfers enjoying the first day of the relaxed coronavirus restrictions.

