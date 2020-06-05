Your pictures of Scotland 29 May - 5 June

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 29 May and 5 June. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Image copyright Owen Cochrane Image caption Northern light: Sensational colour in this shot of the Kessock Bridge, Inverness, one morning from Owen Cochrane.

Image copyright Anne Watt Image caption Puffin to see here: A wonderful wildlife shot from Anne Watt at the Bullers of Buchan.

Image copyright Paul Murphy Image caption Lovely sons set: "My son Ben’s 9th birthday was a glorious day", says Paul Murphy. "We walked to Silverknowes Beach to see the sunset. It was such a warm night, he and his brother Joseph went in for a dip!"

Image copyright Sandy Gillone Image caption King of the castle?: "Since we’ve been in lockdown I’ve been trying to photograph Stirling Castle from as many different angles as possible", says Sandy Gillone. "This is one of my better efforts".

Image copyright Tina Sinclair Image caption Isle be seeing you: Troon looking over to Arran, from Tina Sinclair.

Image copyright Anne Shepherd Image caption A corking shot: Celebrating the slight easing of lockdown last weekend in Linlithgow, courtesy of Anne Shepherd.

Image copyright Michael Sweeney Image caption Beak viewing: Michael Sweeney captured this startling shot in Glasgow's Alexandra Park.

Image copyright Sandra McCruden Image caption Lapping it up: A lovely shot of Nairn beach at sunset, from Sandra McCruden.

Image copyright Alan Tough Image caption Special branch: "I captured this scene from the field next to my house in Elgin in the very early hours", says Alan Tough. "Noctilucent - night-shining - clouds form on the very edge of space and can only be seen during the summer months when the Sun is a certain distance below the horizon".

Image copyright Curtis Welsh Image caption "What wood you like for lunch?": "Within walking distance of our house in Melrose, this nest of woodpeckers in an old tree has been a joy to observe", says Curtis Welsh.

Image copyright Nic Vaughan Image caption Rise and shine: Being up early resulted in a 04:00 delight for Nic Vaughan in Inverness.

Image copyright Erskine Logan Image caption The height of cheek: This seal balancing above the River Don in Aberdeen with its tongue out was seen by Erskine Logan.

Image copyright Angus Laing Image caption Winging it: Angus Laing spotted this stretch at Linlithgow Loch.

Image copyright Joan Stuart Image caption Neigh laughing matter: Joan Stuart captured some horsing around during her daily walk in Linn Park, Glasgow.

Image copyright Fiona Brinklow Image caption Go with the flow: A very peaceful river image from Fiona Brinklow at Kinnoull Hill, Perth.

Image copyright Soumik Chakraborty Image caption Splendid isolation: Soumik Chakraborty took this photo of his 18-month-old son Alexander at Longniddry Bents.

Image copyright Poppy Banks Image caption "Do you think this is helping miaowt with my homework?": Funny feline Roxy the cat in Aberdeen seeking attention while 12-year-old Poppy tries to do a lockdown home school assignment is a scene replicated in many homes.

Image copyright David Falconer Image caption A sprinkle of magic: "My son Ruairidh cooling off by running through the water generated by a homemade sprinkler we made from a used water bottle", says David Falconer in Irvine.

Image copyright Andrew Trafford Image caption Land a Hoy: "A wonderful stroll along Rackwick beach", says Andrew Trafford.

Image copyright Fiona Briggs Image caption Lighthouse family: "This sunset greeted us at Turnberry lighthouse whilst out for our evening dog walk", says Fiona Briggs.

Image copyright Colin Fisher Image caption Seaside home: "This gull has happily made its nest on an old tree stump in Inverclyde by the water", says Colin Fisher.

Image copyright Tony Sanderson Image caption Set to stun: It was the first time out with the camera for a long time," says Tony Sanderson. "A stunning evening at Lossiemouth West Beach".

Image copyright Katherine Cory Image caption Distant relatives: Four-year-old Martha met Granny for the first time in three months. "She brought a two metres red ribbon which they each held onto on our walk", says mum Katherine Cory. "It helped Martha understand she couldn't get too close, but added a bit of fun to what could have been an emotional and confusing reunion."

Image copyright Jennifer Keaveny Image caption Sweet gesture: Georgia (seven) and Zara (four) on their homebaking delivery service around East Renfrewshire, raising £63.40 for the Salvation Army food bank in Govan. "Some very expensive scones and shortbread", jokes proud mum Jennifer Keaveny.

Image copyright Carena Schmid Image caption S-grrr-abble: Rescue dogs Mr Flash and Miss Darcy in Linlithgow have a message for everyone.

Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).

In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.

However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.

You can find more information here.