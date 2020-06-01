Scotland

Coronavirus rules: Scotland swelters as lockdown starts to ease

  1 June 2020
Image caption The Forth Bridge provided a backdrop for sunseekers in South Queensferry

People across Scotland flocked to parks and beaches as the easing of some lockdown restrictions coincided with a weekend of glorious weather.

The new rules allow Scots to sunbathe and meet friends or family from one other household outdoors for the first time in months - as long as they do so in groups of up to eight people, and keep at least two metres apart.

Image caption South Beach at Troon was a popular destination on Sunday as people basked in the sunshine in Ayrshire
Loch Lomond

Image caption Sunbathers were also out in force in Luss, on the shores of Loch Lomond, in the sweltering temperatures on Saturday
Image caption Barbecues and picnics were also on the agenda in the parks around the loch
St Mary's Loch

Image caption Swimming, fishing and sunbathing were among the activities at St Mary's Loch in the Scottish Borders
St Andrews

Image caption The home of golf was always going to be a popular destination as the restrictions on some outdoor sports were eased
Image caption Tennis is one of the other activities which is now allowed outdoors
