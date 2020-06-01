Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Forth Bridge provided a backdrop for sunseekers in South Queensferry

People across Scotland flocked to parks and beaches as the easing of some lockdown restrictions coincided with a weekend of glorious weather.

The new rules allow Scots to sunbathe and meet friends or family from one other household outdoors for the first time in months - as long as they do so in groups of up to eight people, and keep at least two metres apart.

Troon

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption South Beach at Troon was a popular destination on Sunday as people basked in the sunshine in Ayrshire

Loch Lomond

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sunbathers were also out in force in Luss, on the shores of Loch Lomond, in the sweltering temperatures on Saturday

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Barbecues and picnics were also on the agenda in the parks around the loch

St Mary's Loch

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Swimming, fishing and sunbathing were among the activities at St Mary's Loch in the Scottish Borders

St Andrews

Image copyright EPA Image caption The home of golf was always going to be a popular destination as the restrictions on some outdoor sports were eased

Image copyright AFP Image caption Tennis is one of the other activities which is now allowed outdoors

