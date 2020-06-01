Coronavirus rules: Scotland swelters as lockdown starts to ease
1 June 2020
People across Scotland flocked to parks and beaches as the easing of some lockdown restrictions coincided with a weekend of glorious weather.
The new rules allow Scots to sunbathe and meet friends or family from one other household outdoors for the first time in months - as long as they do so in groups of up to eight people, and keep at least two metres apart.
Troon
Loch Lomond
St Mary's Loch
St Andrews
