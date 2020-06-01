Image copyright BBC Sport Image caption Baldovie Recycling centre was one site where motorists queued.

Long queues built up at some recycling centres in Scotland which have reopened after some of the lockdown restrictions were eased last week.

On Monday morning motorists had to queue for long periods at some sites.

At Baldovie recycling centre in Dundee, queues started forming at 06:30 and drivers reported they had to queue for up to two hours.

It was the first time recycling centres had opened in the 10 weeks since lockdown began.

In Inverclyde, the council asked residents to avoid coming to Greenock's Pottery Street recycling centre due to "lengthy queues".

"If you can, please hold onto your waste for a little while longer," it asked.

Image caption Queues were spotted at Shieldhall recycling centre

In Glasgow, cars were spotted queuing outside the Shieldhall site.

Restrictions on the number of cars were in place, and only household rubbish in black bags was being accepted.

Image caption Cars queued to get into Hazelhead recycling facility in Aberdeen

Image caption Shetland Islands Council's recycling centre was busy

Cars queued to get into Hazelhead recycling facility in Aberdeen, and there was a steady flow of traffic to Shetland Islands Council's recycling centre where vehicles began queuing up from about 07:00.

How can you visit a recycling centre safely?

Zero Waste Scotland has some advice on how to dispose of your rubbish safely:

Consider whether your trip is absolutely necessary and double check the one you are planning on going to is open.

You may have to queue. Remain in your car while you wait.

When you leave your car on site, take care to keep a good physical distance between yourself and others.

Staff will not be available to help with lifting, so make sure you can safety lift items by yourself.

Image caption Lincluden Recycling Centre in Dumfries was quiet

Image caption Restrictions were in place at Wardpark recycling centre in Cumbernauld

But it was a mixed picture across the country. Pictures showed it was quiet at Lincluden Recycling Centre in Dumfries and at Wardpark Recycling Centre in Cumbernauld on Monday morning.

North Lanarkshire Council also had restrictions in place, with only up to 20 cardboard and household waste accepted.