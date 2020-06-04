Guilt leads winners at Scottish television awards

Image caption In Guilt, Max (Mark Bonnar) and his brother Jake (Jamie Sives) accidentally run down a pensioner called Walter

BBC comedy crime drama Guilt led the winners at last night's Royal Television Society (RTS) Scotland Awards.

The Edinburgh-based production, starring Mark Bonnar and Jamie Sives, was named best drama during the online awards ceremony.

It was one of 18 awards picked up by the BBC in Scotland.

The ceremony was hosted by actor Karen Dunbar, with the awards recognising creativity, innovation and excellence.

BBC Scotland Disclosure documentary Who Killed Emma? took the current affairs prize for the investigative programme into the death of Glasgow woman Emma Caldwell.

It was the third major award for the programme, following a BAFTA and a UK-wide RTS Journalism award.

Image caption Disclosure: Who killed Emma? took the current affairs award

BBC Scotland also received two special awards.

The inaugural RTS Judges award was presented to the BBC Scotland channel in recognition of its achievements during its first year.

The RTS Scotland Award (for outstanding contribution to television in Scotland) went to Donalda MacKinnon, director of BBC Scotland, for her outstanding contribution to Scotland's television industry.

Ms MacKinnon announced in February that she would be standing down but has agreed to stay at the helm until the end of the year to help address Covid-19 challenges.

The award ceremony took place online for the first time.

Image copyright Tina Norris Image caption Donalda MacKinnon won a special recognition award

April Chamberlain, RTS Scotland chairwoman, said: "Many congratulations to all of our nominees and winners.

"Though we're not able to get together to celebrate in our usual style this year, the quality, calibre and number of entries reflects the continued growth and outstanding achievement of television production in Scotland today."

Some of the other winners were:

News - STV News at Six (North)

Sports Programme - The Fort - IMG Productions Scotland, BBC Scotland

Sports Live Event - Celtic v Kilmarnock - Billy McNeill Remembered - Sky Sports

Comedy - Burnistoun Tunes In - The Comedy Unit, BBC Scotland

Short Form - The New Scots - Ewan Fletcher, Grace Kirkwood, Gavin Hopkins, BBC Scotland

Children's - Swashbuckle - BBC Children's In-House Productions, CBeebies

Daytime - Kirstie's Handmade Christmas - Raise the Roof Productions, Channel 4

Documentary and Specialist Factual - Murder Case - Firecrest Films, BBC Scotland

Image caption BBC Scotland channel's Rogue to Wrestler

Factual Entertainment and Features - Rogue to Wrestler - Firecracker Films Scotland, BBC Scotland

Young Journalist - Connor Gillies - BBC Scotland

On Screen Personality - Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer

Director - Matt Pinder, Murder Case - Firecrest Films, BBC Scotland