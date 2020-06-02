Scots race protests 'must follow lockdown rules'

Image copyright EPA Image caption Protests about the death of Mr Floyd have been staged in the UK as well as across the US

Police Scotland has urged anyone planning Black Lives Matters protests to abide by coronavirus lockdown rules.

A number of protests are reportedly planned in Scotland amid escalating anger over the death of George Floyd in police custody in the United States.

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said he was "shocked and distressed" by events in the US, adding that "racism in all its forms is disgraceful".

But he encouraged anyone protesting to follow guidance on outdoor gatherings.

The government's recommendations say groups meeting outside should include no more than two households, and total a maximum of eight people.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she felt "total solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement" and said people had the right to make their voices heard in peaceful protests.

But she said this should only be done in a way that was "safe and not putting people at risk", appealing to those organising events to discuss them with local authorities.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Protest placards have been set up outside the US consulate in Edinburgh

Unrest has been growing in the US since the death of Mr Floyd while he was being arrested by police in Minneapolis on 25 May.

A video shows a white police officer kneeling on the neck of the 46-year-old for several minutes, while Mr Floyd repeatedly says he is unable to breathe.

Former police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder.

Dozens of people have been injured as authorities used tear gas and force to disperse protests which have swept more than 75 cities, with the national guard called in and curfews imposed in many states.

George Floyd death

In a statement posted on Twitter, Mr Livingstone said that events in the US "do not reflect our style of policing in Scotland".

He said he was "committed to relentlessly improving how we reflect, represent and engage with our communities", and to ensuring that the force's staff "uphold our values of human rights, fairness, integrity and respect".

The chief constable added that he was "aware of a number of planned events in Scotland in the days ahead", saying: "We would encourage everyone to continue to follow the Scottish government's regulations and guidance on meeting outdoors, and will engage with organisers to minimise any risks to public safety or health".

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Graffiti referencing Mr Floyd's death has appeared elsewhere in Edinburgh

Thousands of people joined protests in London, Manchester and Cardiff over the weekend, chanting "black lives matter" and "justice for George Floyd".

Some protestors appeared to flout social distancing guidelines, and police said several people were arrested for breaching Covid-19 legislation.

At her daily coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon said she backed the Black Lives Matter movement and was a "fervent supporter and indeed frequent participant" in peaceful protest.

However she said that "right now it's the case, unfortunately and regrettably, that a large gathering of people could cause a risk to health and indeed to life".

She added: "What I would say to those who want to protest, and I say this as an ally and supporter, is that we need to find ways of allowing people to make their voices heard and to make the points that many of us want to be made right now, but to do so in a way that is safe and is not putting people protesting and wider communities at risk."