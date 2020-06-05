Young boxers face fight to keep going during lockdown

Image caption Olivier Casasula says it is hard to stay positive at times like this

Coping with the coronavirus crisis has not been easy for young people in Easterhouse, one of Scotland's most deprived areas, but teenage boxers, Olivier Casasula and Dionne Polland, have hopes for the future which are helping them pull through.

The young boxers would normally train at the Phoenix Community Centre, in the north east of Glasgow, but that has not been possible since the social distancing restrictions kicked in at the end of March.

Both boxers have had successes in the ring with Dionne becoming a Scottish women's champion earlier this year.

But their coach David Wark has helped them find the commitment and self-belief to continue training - at home and in their back gardens - in the hope that they will be able to resume their careers when the crisis is over.

Not that things have been easy.

Olivier's family, originally from Congo, came to Glasgow when he was a small boy.

The 19-year-old says: "It's hard to stay positive in times like this, when you're stuck in your home and you can't really do much.

"That's one thing I struggle with, not being able to do much. I like to be in control of what I'm doing."

Image caption Dionne says the lockdown has been hard mentally and physically

Dionne, who is 18, feels the same way.

She says: "It's hard not seeing family and friends or even clubs or anything.

"I'm used to going to other boxing clubs and meeting friends from other clubs. So it's hard mentally and physically and obviously training-wise."

David says Olivier and Dionne are key members of the boxing club.

They are role models for the younger ones.

And during the lockdown, Dionne has been doing training sessions for them online.

But the coach does worry about his two young fighters.

Image caption Coach David Wark said it was hard to be positive when you can't do the thing you love

David says: "It's really difficult to ask people to continue as is and be comfortable and happy and positive and stuff like that when you can't do the thing you love.

"And also when everything is stripped from you almost, and you have to stay in the house or the confines of your garden.

"It's really, really difficult in areas like Easterhouse. And other areas across Glasgow will be feeling the same pressures".

Olivier says boxing is tough but this is a different kind of struggle.

He says: "It's a fight against negativity, because coronavirus can bring in a lot of negativity.

"A lot of people suffer from mental illnesses. It's a fight against not letting it take over our lives and our mentality."

Dionne says: "It's a tough one but hopefully once we're back in the run, we can get things going and get back to the fighting."

Passion for sport

I ask Olivier if he has a message for other young people struggling in the midst of the crisis.

He says: "Keep focussing on yourself and that gift inside of you and just keep focussing on what you're good at.

"And if you don't know what that is, just look for it. It's inside everyone."

David is optimistic despite everything.

He says boxing requires strength and not giving up even when you are meant to.

The coach believes both Dionne and Olivier have those qualities.

He says as their coach he will always worry about them but he firmly believes their passion for the sport will be reignited and they will still be fighting when the coronavirus crisis is just a distant memory.