Image copyright AFP Image caption Pupils will return to Scottish schools from 11 August

Scotland's largest teachers union is warning that it's heading towards disputes with some councils over the reopening of schools.

A national agreement's been reached to reopen schools from 11August.

But EIS general secretary Larry Flanagan told Holyrood's education committee that "difficult discussions" had taken place about the practical aspects of the arrangements.

He said the union was "rapidly heading towards disputes" with some councils.

The concerns include issues linked to health and safety.

A national agreement was reached at the Scottish government's education recovery group, which brings together a number of stakeholders in education.

It will see schools across the country reopen to pupils from 11 August onwards - this will mean some councils have to change holiday dates.

Image copyright Scottish Parliament Image caption Larry Flanagan told MSPs that teachers were concerned about the approach of some councils

The agreement also covers a number of practical issues concerning the health and safety of students and staff.

However talks about details and putting them into practice need to be held with individual councils.

BBC Scotland has spoken privately to some teachers who have highlighted particular issues. For example, questions concerning the cleaning of desks, computers and equipment in secondary schools between lessons.

School day

Some teachers in areas that had been due to return from the scheduled summer holidays later than 11 August have also raised practical issues - for instance some may have booked holidays which they hope it may still be possible to take if travel guidance changes.

Councils are currently working on the details of how things will operate in August.

Discussions are taking place over issues, such as the structuring of the school day and week, and the details of the "blended learning" model which will be used until pupils are able to spend the normal amount of time at school again.

One possibility in secondary schools is that students will stay in the same classroom for each lesson but subject teachers will move around.

Home learning

Meanwhile guidance for education authorities and teachers has been published.

It's designed to help teachers and councils prepare for the blended model of classroom and home learning that will be in use from August.

The guidance has been produced by the education recovery group and also details broad expectations on what the curriculum may look like in schools and early learning centres.

Issues include:

A focus on prioritising the physical, mental and emotional wellbeing of children and young people, practitioners and families

Continuing engagement with children and their families to support them in this new way of learning

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: "Since most schools closed in March, a huge amount of positive work has been undertaken by education professionals to support continuity of learning.

"This advice recognises that schools, classrooms and ways of learning will be completely different in the recovery phase, so the education system, as well as young people and their families, will need help and support to adapt.

"The core principles of Curriculum for Excellence that give teachers flexibility and put learners at the heart of education will remain critical during the recovery phase."

Mr Swinney added: "This guidance states that teachers should be confident in prioritising their pupils' physical and mental wellbeing - over anything else - as the best way of supporting children and young people back into learning."