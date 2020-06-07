Image copyright PA Media Image caption A socially-distanced protest took place in Edinburgh on Wednesday

Anti-racism campaigners in Scotland have been urged to make their voices heard safely and avoid mass gatherings.

A number of marches and rallies are planned following the death of George Floyd, despite the lockdown restrictions.

The first minister has said that in different circumstances she might have joined the demonstrations.

But she said the coronavirus outbreak meant it was "simply not safe" and would "pose a risk to life".

The number of deaths among people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland rose by six to 2,415 on Saturday, and under the first phase of lockdown easing mass gatherings remain banned.

A Black Lives Matter protest is due to go ahead at Glasgow Green at midday after it was moved from George Square to allow easier physical distancing.

An hour later, an event is due to begin at Edinburgh's Holyrood Park with the organisers asking those attending to wear PPE and to observe social distancing.

A socially-distanced poster protest will also take place at several locations in Aberdeen. Each event is restricted with protesters booking "slots" to display signs, posters, artwork, notes and poems demanding justice for the victims of police brutality.

A vigil organised for Bught Park in Inverness was cancelled by the organisers due to coronavirus fears when more than 500 people said they intended to take part.

Image caption Thousands of people turned out in London on Saturday to protest against racism

Protests went ahead south of the border on Saturday despite officials advising against mass gatherings due to the pandemic.

Thousands of people gathered in cities including London, Manchester, Cardiff, Leicester, and Sheffield.

In London, protesters knelt for a minute's silence before chanting "no justice, no peace" and "black lives matter".

Nicola Sturgeon spoke about the planned Scottish protests during her daily briefing on Friday, saying people should find safer ways of making their voices heard.

She said: "We all feel very strongly about this, but I want to ask you to do so safely.

"Coming together in mass gatherings right now is simply not safe - it poses a real risk to health and it poses a real risk to life."

Ms Sturgeon said people could instead "make your voice heard online, you can lobby your elected representatives or you can donate to anti-racism campaigns".

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Protest posters have been placed near the US Consulate General's office in Edinburgh

Ahead of the Scottish events, a group of anti-racism campaigners renamed streets in Glasgow city centre that have links to the slave trade.

In several streets, activists replaced the names of tobacco merchants and slave trade owners in favour of black campaigners, slaves and those killed in police custody - including George Floyd.

One of the organisers of the Glasgow protest, Barrington Reeves, told BBC Scotland he respected the views of those who were urging people not to attend - but insisted that the event would go ahead.

He said: "It's not often you look back through history and see a civil rights movement where they effected change by posting on Instagram.

"We are asking people to stay socially distant and to stay within their households, and if possible after the event to be tested or to isolate for seven days."

'Proportionate' policing

Scotland's justice secretary, Humza Yousaf, and Police Scotland Chief Constable Iain Livingstone have both pledged that policing of the protests will be "proportionate" and that they will be allowed to go ahead.

Mr Yousaf has signed a joint letter alongside other politicians and anti-racism campaigners urging people not to attend the rallies, and to find alternative and safe ways of protesting.

It has also been signed by Kadijartu Johnson - a nurse and the sister of Sheku Bayoh, who died after being restrained by police in Kirkcaldy in 2015.

The statement warned progress on easing lockdown in Scotland is "fragile" and said: "Like so many we want to stand in unity with millions across our planet to show solidarity with those protesting against racial injustice in the USA but also to support those challenging racial injustice and discrimination in Scotland.

"The rules in place are there to protect people's health and ultimately people's lives.

"Therefore, as long-term anti-racist campaigners we are still urging people to protest but to use the many other methods available at this time, including digital protests."