Scotland's papers: 'Pandemic of racism' and escape from 'Maddie monster'

  • 7 June 2020
Image caption Scotland on Sunday leads with a series of reports on what it calls a "pandemic of racism". A day after large-scale demonstrations across the UK and ahead of protests in Scotland the paper looks back at a week of unrest and examines racism in Scotland.
Image caption "I escaped from Maddie monster" says The Scottish Sun on Sunday, continuing a series of new revelations in the case of missing girl Madeleine McCann. A woman tells the paper she "escaped the clutches" of new German suspect Christian B.
Image caption The Sunday Mail says police are now linking three more cases with the new suspect in the Madeleine McCann disappearance. The exclusive article also claims that Christian B reportedly gave sweets and toys to children as it hears from a school caretaker who claims to have known him.
Image caption The Scottish Mail in Sunday also leads with Madeleine McCann, reporting that Christian B was identified as the youngster's potential abductor seven years ago. His name was apparently passed to police after an acquaintance saw an e-fit picture on German TV.
Image caption Coronavirus dominates the front of the Sunday Times Scotland which says Scots pensioners were "exiled" in care homes despite there being free beds in ICU wards. The paper says government ministers are under pressure after claims hundreds of elderly people sent to care homes from hospitals "were left to die". The paper says official figures show that even under its worst case Covid-19 scenario, the NHS would have had more than twice as many beds as it needed.
Image caption Turning its focus to the economy, the the Sunday Telegraph Scottish edition claims Boris Johnson has told ministers to speed up the construction of new hospitals in a bid to boost infrastructure and "rebuild Britain" in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The second lead story reports that European police are reviewing unsolved child murders and disappearances to see whether there is any link to the suspect, named in reports as Christian B, being investigated in connection with Madeline McCann.
Image caption The Scottish Sunday Express headline reads: "Boris wants to fix unfair Brexit deal" reporting that a source close to UK chief negotiator David Frost said January's agreement had unfair defects the government did not have time to rectify. Michel Barnier, who is in charge of leading Brussels' negotiations, has reportedly been warned he is not the "referee" of talks, but "just a player".
Image caption We learn from the Herald on Sunday that councillors in Edinburgh want to "hand over Airbnb properties to the homeless". It reports that the council is set to take over short-term lets in the capital and use them as homeless accommodation. Airbnb owners are actively being told to "think about what the future holds" and hand over their properties in a move away from short term lets in the Old Town.
Image caption The Sunday National also goes big on human rights as it calls racism "a virus" and features extensive commentary on anti-racism protests. Its other main story details results of a poll which it claims shows coronavirus provided a "confidence boost" for an independent Scotland.
Image caption And it is good news in the Sunday Post as it helps a new mother thank the NHS for saving her in three life-saving emergencies. Mhairi Mornin gave birth at 30 weeks and then fought coronavirus, a ruptured gallbladder and Sepsis. Mhairi and her baby daughter are both doing well.

