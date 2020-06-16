Image copyright PA Media

Nicola Sturgeon has warned against any "reckless" move to ease lockdown in Scotland despite a growing "economic crisis" and rising unemployment.

The first minister spoke after the release of the latest jobless figures.

The unemployment rate rose to 4.6% in Scotland between February and April, compared with a UK rate of 3.9%.

Ms Sturgeon said easing the lockdown "too quickly" would risk a resurgence of the virus which would cost lives and economic productivity.

She said the progress made in suppressing Covid-19 so far could help build a "sustainable economy recovery".

And she called on the UK government to extend the job retention "furlough" scheme, saying it was "almost certain" to be needed beyond October.

Scotland is expected to move to the second phase of its "route map" towards lifting lockdown on Thursday, which could see a "safe re-opening" of more shops and workplaces.

