About 180,000 people in Scotland are shielding - they are most at risk if they become infected with coronavirus.

They were originally told to stay at home until at least 18 June. But last week the Scottish government announced that shielding has been extended until 31 July.

However from 18 June, those shielding are able to leave the house for exercise.

We have answered some of the questions we have received about what you can do if you are shielding, and what we know about the future.

Can people shielding go out for a walk?

Yes. From 18 June, those who are shielding are able to leave home to exercise. Until now, the advice has been to stay at home and not go outside at all.

There will be no limit on how often you can go out, or for how long.

You can go with someone from your household if you like, but - as you should at home - you should stay 2m (6ft) away from other people.

You should not meet up with anyone from another household.

It's also advised that you try to go out when it's quiet.

The advice has changed because the prevalence of the virus has decreased in the community. The Scottish government say the risk of outdoor infection is very low - as long as you stay 2m away from others.

I'm shielding and anxious about the future - I can't work from home (I'm hairdresser). What's the long-term answer for us? Danny Dowie, Edinburgh.

At the moment, there is little detail about what the long term answer is. Shielding has now been extended until 31 July.

The Scottish government say they are working on a plan which will be unveiled over the summer. It will involve letting people who are shielding understand what the risk is to them as individuals, so some of those who are shielding may be able to do a bit more than they can just now.

Is it OK for someone who has been shielding to visit another person? Is it OK if they are shielding too? In a garden and 2 metres apart. Ian Alexander, East Kilbride.

No - unfortunately it is still advised that if you are shielding you should not meet with anyone from another household.

You are allowed, from 18 June, to go out with someone from your household to exercise, but you should still stay 2m away from them (as you should do while you're at home too).

What will happen to children of parents who are in the shielding group when schools in Scotland re-open? Lisa Kidd, Balfron

The current advice is that children who are shielding should not go to school.

However, children who live in a household where someone is shielding can go to school - as long as strict social distancing measures are followed while they are there.

Before these children go to school, an individual risk assessment should be conducted.

I am shielding having had a kidney transplant. Will the furlough scheme be extended in line with shielding? Jane, Edinburgh

If you cannot work from home and are unable to go to work because you are shielding in line with public health guidance (or need to stay home with someone who is shielding) you can be furloughed.

At the moment, shielding has been extended until 31 July. The furlough scheme has already been extended past this, and is currently scheduled to run until October.

