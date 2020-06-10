Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Fergus Ewing says the tourism industry can being making preparations for the reopening of the sector

Scotland's tourism businesses have been told to prepare to reopen on 15 July.

Tourism Secretary Fergus Ewing said the date was conditional on moving to the third phase of the route map for easing lockdown restrictions.

He said businesses needed clarity to be able to plan for reopening and he announced a new taskforce.

But he warned that "absolutely nothing can be guaranteed" and this date may change if the evidence on Covid-19 requires it.

Mr Ewing told MSPs the pandemic had left the industry facing unprecedented challenges.

But he said the new taskforce would focus on the sector's recovery needs, actions being taken by the UK government and the development of a new domestic visitor marketing campaign.

It is in addition to the £2.3bn package of support for businesses across the country which includes measures specific to the sector, such as a full year's non-domestic rates relief and specific grant schemes that are not available elsewhere in the UK.

Mr Ewing said: "The coronavirus pandemic has presented challenges across the entirety of the Scottish economy, but it is very clear there are exceptional circumstances facing this sector that must be recognised.

"We have acted as quickly as we can to address the significant financial challenges faced by businesses and provide a comprehensive package of support."

He also said the Scottish government was putting pressure on the UK government to do more, including a review of VAT rates and to consider extensions to schemes such as the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

Mr Ewing added: "I've been engaging with businesses since the beginning of the outbreak and I have heard their calls for more clarity which today I can provide.

"Businesses should start to prepare for a provisional return to trading - with appropriate safety guidelines - on the 15th July 2020.

"This date cannot be definitive and is conditional on public health advice and progression to Phase 3 of the route map. Businesses must now use this time to satisfy the necessary regulations and adapt to the new way of living."

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.