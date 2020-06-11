Scotland's first minister has said she expects the coronavirus outbreak to continue to decline after the country's infection rate fell slightly.

Nicola Sturgeon said the so-called R number - essentially the rate at which the virus spreads - was now estimated to be between 0.6 and 0.8.

This is lower than the previous estimate of between 0.7 and 0.9.

Ms Sturgeon said it suggested the country was making "real progress in combating and suppressing the virus".

And she said it was likely she would be able to announce further easing of the lockdown restrictions next Thursday.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.