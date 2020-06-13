Image copyright John Menzies Image caption Christina Menzies was killed after she attended a disco

The parents of a Scottish teenager who was murdered in Germany in 1993 have urged her killer to end their anguish.

Christina Menzies, 16, was found strangled near RAF Gutersloh the day after she attended a disco on the base.

Despite several high-profile appeals, the case remains unsolved - but the family believe the answer lies within the military community.

John and Christine Menzies hope a £20,000 Crimestoppers reward will lead to a breakthrough.

Addressing the killer, Mrs Menzies said: "For the last 27 years you have been leading your life. You have had a normal life and John and I have been suffering that whole time.

"It is time now to stop the suffering and come out and let us know what you did and why."

'Do the right thing'

Her husband, who was a staff sergeant at the time, urged anyone harbouring secrets about the case to examine their conscience.

He added: "If you know anything that can help the investigation and get justice for our much-loved daughter, please do the right thing and speak up."

Image copyright John Menzies Image caption Christina Menzies was last seen leaving the back of a club on an RAF base in Germany

Christina was killed on the weekend of the Rhine Army Summer Show, one of the biggest dates in the military calendar.

After attending the festivities on Saturday 12 June she went to a disco on the base, called Club 47.

At 23:30 her parents went to meet her but, with their agreement, the schoolgirl returned inside for the final half hour before the event finished at midnight.

Christina was last seen leaving the back of the club.

The next day, at about 16:45, the teenager's body was found in undergrowth eight miles (13km) from the base.

Mrs Menzies told BBC Scotland: "We do believe the military family have the answers to this.

"The military family stick together and they look after their own, but now most of those people will be out of the army and they will have children of their own.

"Hopefully, they will come forward now instead of trying to protect somebody."

Asked about the impact of losing her only daughter, Mrs Menzies said: "It has touched every part of our lives.

"Life has stood still since 1993."

Soldier acquitted

A serving soldier was acquitted of murdering Christina at a court martial in 1994.

The family later campaigned to have the case heard in a UK criminal court, and attempted to mount a civil action.

Mr Menzies contacted the Royal Military Police (RMP) before the 20th anniversary of his daughter's death and a fresh investigation was launched.

The couple, who live near Glasgow and also have a son, believe their best hope now is that loyalties have changed with the passage of time.

Ms Menzies added: "We have been trying for the past 27 years every way we can think.

"This is kind of the final push for someone to come out and let us know what happened that night."

Image copyright Crimestoppers Image caption Christina was described by her mother as "bright and bubbly"

At the time of her death Christina, who was described by her mother as "bright and bubbly", was living with her parents for the first time in two years having previously been in boarding school.

She was doing her A-levels and starting to show an interest in make-up and boys.

Mrs Menzies added: "She was just a normal, happy teenager with her whole life ahead of her."

The latest appeal comes three years after the case featured on the BBC's Crimewatch programme.

Mrs Menzies said: "We remain optimistic and we will keep fighting to get justice for Christina for as long as we possibly can."

She also stressed that in order to qualify for the Crimestoppers reward the person must provide information directly to the charity, rather than to the RMP, and it must lead to an arrest and conviction.

Missing shoes

The force previously revealed that Christina's shoes - a pair of black leather, heeled shoes with a cross-over securing strap and metal buckle - were missing.

There was also forensic evidence from the time that her body had been wrapped in a Union Jack quilt which could be bought on the base.

An RMP spokesman said: "It has been 27 years since Christina died and allegiances may have changed. You may feel that now is the right time to come forward.

"We are appealing for anyone who has information that might help us to catch Christina's killer so that her parents can finally see justice for their daughter."