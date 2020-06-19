A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 12 June and 19 June. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Image copyright Anisha Macdermid Image caption The Skye's the limit: Anisha Macdermid took this wonderful shot of the Skye Bridge at Kyleakin.

Image copyright Carol Collis Image caption Mulling it over: "Evening light and interesting cloud layers looking towards Mull", says Carol Collis at Clachan-Seil.

Image copyright Val Gall Image caption Catch of the day: This osprey was fishing at the pond behind Val Gall's house at Bridge of Cally, Perthshire.

Image copyright Peter MacDonald Image caption Mountainous effort: "I was passing through Glencoe - Buachaille Etive Mor looking magnificent and majestic with wisps of cloud clinging to the summit", says Peter MacDonald.

Image copyright Robbie Preece Image caption Well cropped shot: "An amazing sunset over the barley fields in Campmuir, near Coupar Angus in Perthshire", says Robbie Preece. "This barley will end up as a lovely malt in 10 years."

Image copyright Amy Thornton Image caption I Drew a nice picture: "My son Drew relaxing, splashing about in the evening sun at Burghead beach after a fun day at Kinloss childcare hub", says Amy Thornton.

Image copyright Ricky Greenhowe Image caption You otter not be here? Ricky Greenhowe spotted this visitor at Aberdeen harbour enjoying some fish. "We were close - within about 3ft – and it was not caring", he said. “It certainly lifts the doom and gloom.”

Image copyright Lynne Mackay Image caption Life drawing: Nicki Mackay from Penicuik got in touch to say her daughter Lynne has taken to honouring "some of the heroes" at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary through art. "Hopefully by sharing these images we can spread the joy further and show our support for the NHS".

Image copyright Fiona Beedie Image caption Small wonder: "Emily Beedie Burns is 17 months old and has no idea that on any other year, mid June, the Castle Esplanade would not look like this", says mum Fiona Beedie. "Being a tourist in our own city of Edinburgh without the usual crowds of tourists and people has been the weirdest but most special of times. Emily will probably never see it like this again".

Image copyright Roddy MacKinnon Image caption Top table: Sunset over the MacLeod’s Tables on the Isle of Skye, from Roddy MacKinnon.

Image copyright Catriona Edwards Image caption Our kestrel manoeuvres: "We have had kestrels nest in a box for the past six years", says Catriona Edwards in Montrose. "This year we have five chicks and this is a picture of one of them sitting on top of the box".

Image copyright Murdo MacGillivray Image caption Isla Skye: "Katy having a rest on the hill with Isla the pet Highland cow in north Skye", says her brother Murdo MacGillivray, adding: "Rain on the way".

Image copyright Karen Rodgers Image caption Catching the wave: Karen Rodgers photographed her five-year-old daughter Melissa at the River Don at Dyce. "Lovely to see people being able to enjoy outdoor hobbies again safely".

Image copyright Duncan Barrie Image caption Good evening: "Out for a late cycle on the route of the John Muir Way overlooking the River Tyne at Inner Tyninghame Bay", says Duncan Barrie.

Image copyright Derek Grist Image caption Bridge frame: Forth Rail Bridge from Inverkeithing thanks to Derek Grist. "Fine summer day and couldn't miss framing this beauty".

Image copyright Dave Stewart Image caption Things are looking up: "This young kingfisher may be experiencing its first decent rain, after the haar and drizzle turned nasty along the Water of Leith", says Dave Stewart.

Image copyright Joanne Baird Image caption Bobby dazzler: "With no tourists around, it was good to be able to get a close-up photo of Greyfriars Bobby", says Joanne Baird in Edinburgh.

Image copyright Gerry Macdonald Image caption Heads up: Gerry Macdonald spotted this deer in a field in Drumoak, Aberdeenshire.

Image copyright Weronika Janiszewska Image caption There's a moose, loose: Weronika Janiszewska spotted this regular visitor in her garden in Glasgow. "We named him Jerry".

Image copyright Tim Hyatt Image caption A quiet run: "A dreich Edinburgh Saturday morning in June", says Tim Hyatt. "Normally busy, the Royal Mile looked very atmospheric when deserted mid-morning."

Image copyright Angela Watt Image caption Early riser: "A 4am start for my 10-month-old daughter Sarah", says Angela Watt in Port Glasgow. "Lucky enough to catch the sunrise, looking across the Clyde towards Dumbarton".

Image copyright Michael Hughes Image caption Sorry, thought you asked for a roof fox... Michael Hughes spotted this unexpected car accessory in Lenzie.

Image copyright Jill McAdam Image caption There's a pattern developing here: "We have our very own Banksy in Inverkip", says Jill McAdam. "Rainbows all over the bridges etc".

Image copyright Gordon Bain Image caption A wettriano painting? Gordon Bain's shot at Dores, Loch Ness, possibly has echoes of the famous works of Jack Vettriano.

Image copyright Helen O’Neill Image caption Roots 66: "Granny was fed up with lockdown so she dyed her hair pink at 66!" That's daring Helen O’Neill, from Dalry.

