Five new deaths have been reported among people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland.

The latest official figures show an increase of 21 in the number of new cases reported.

Deaths confirmed by Public Health Scotland now stand at 2,447 - although the actual number of deaths is known to be higher.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

