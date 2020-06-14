Active travel carriage designed for Highland line

Image copyright Scotrail

The design for Scotrail's first active travel carriage has been revealed.

The carriage is designated for carrying bikes and large sporting equipment and will run along the West Highland Line.

The design on the outside of the carriage is by Scottish artist Peter McDermott.

It depicts Highland scenery and landmarks including the Glenfinnan monument and viaduct, Skye Cuillin mountain range, Ben Lomond, and the castle on Loch Awe.

Five Class 153 trains are being transformed to carry up to 20 bikes.

Scotrail said this will "enhance" the existing services on the West Highland Line.

The first carriage is expected to be completed later this year, and will come into service once staff have been trained up.

Tom Smith, of Scotrail, said: "Peter McDermott's eye-catching design pays real homage to the beautiful and tranquil West Highland Line."