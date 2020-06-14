Image copyright PA Media

Police in Glasgow have averted a clash between protesters over a statue.

Hundreds of people descended on George Square to call for the statue of Met Police founder Robert Peel to stay.

The original Glasgow Youth Art Collective protest was postponed, but a small group of people, whose affiliation is not known, came towards the square, prompting the counter-protesters to runs towards the group.

As the group came towards the square, police were able to get between them.

Missiles could be seen flying between the two groups as police - with their batons drawn - formed a line across the street.

The unknown group were forced back up North Hanover Street, away from the square.

Police Scotland confirmed the group is not believed to be affiliated with the Black Lives Matter movement, which has been protesting across the country in recent weeks after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

A police helicopter was deployed and could be seen flying over the city centre.

Press and photographers covering the protest were repeatedly told by protesters to stop taking pictures and video.

Ch Supt Alan Murray said: "Police Scotland can confirm that officers were aware of a disturbance near George Square, Glasgow, today.

"At this time the incident does not appear to be connected to a Black Lives Matter protest."

'Public safety key'

The Glasgow Youth Art Collective said on its Facebook page: "We attempted to have a peaceful protest today in city in the style of a public consultation for the people of Glasgow to decide what would be best to happen to the racist and anti-working class statues of George Square.

"Due to the police targeting activists before we were able to gather and no easy access to the square, we have decided to postpone today's demo."

Responding to the statement from the organiser, Mr Murray said: "Police will always facilitate peaceful protest where practical and safe to do so, but overall public safety of all those concerned is a key consideration."