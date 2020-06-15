Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Only a limited number of pupils can be in a classroom to comply with social distancing requirements

A plan by City of Edinburgh Council for pupils to spend just a third of their time in school is not strong enough, the education secretary has said.

The authority told parents last week that only 33% of children would be in school at any time when term starts on 12 August.

But John Swinney said he wanted a 50-50 split between school and home learning.

He told BBC Radio Scotland that local authorities had to be "innovative" about how they accommodated pupils.

Most schools in Scotland will be returning a week earlier for the autumn term with local authorities adopting "blended learning" models to comply with social distancing requirements.

Mr Swinney said an education recovery group had been working with local authorities to develop plans for for the reopening of schools.

"We agreed to work together to maximise the amount of time that children and young people could spend in schools," he added.

"I've made it clear that I believe that trying to get to 50% of the time being able to be spent by a young person in school should be our objective to maximise that participation."

Asked about Edinburgh City's plans, which could see pupils in for just one day a week, Mr Swinney replied: "I accept that and I don't think that's strong enough."

He said authorities should be looking at how they could use leisure facilities or public buildings to increase the amount of classroom space.

Exam delay

The education secretary also said he accepted "blended learning" was not as good as formal face-to-face schooling and would seek to return to normal teaching as soon as possible.

He added: "The government will be looking very carefully at all the scientific advice to make sure that we do not have blended learning for any longer than it is necessary... to make sure that we can maximise the educational opportunities for children and young people in the coming school year."

Mr Swinney said that local authorities had been given more than £300m of "new money" to help tackle coronavirus issues, and could also divert funds originally intended to expand early learning provision.

He also confirmed that next year's exams could be delayed by up to a month to allow pupils more opportunity for learning in the coming school year.

Edinburgh City Council's education convener Ian Perry said last week that the new blended model was an improvement on the current home learning arrangements.

He added: "I want to reassure parents that where possible we review, refine and improve our approach so we can maximise the proportion of in-school learning."