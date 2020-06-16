Image copyright Thomas Nugent/Geograph Image caption The two reactors at Hunterston in North Ayrshire were closed down in 2018

Problems in the power sector have seen Scotland's greenhouse gas emissions rise and the 2018 target being missed.

Scottish government figures show source emissions increased by 1.5% largely because of the long-term shutdown at Hunterston nuclear power station.

It meant more electricity was being generated at the gas-fired power station in Peterhead where emissions doubled.

Stop Climate Chaos Scotland (SCCS) said the overall increase was "worrying".

The Scottish government has said its targets are "the toughest anywhere in the world".

Crucial target

It has set itself a legally-binding target to cut greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2045, five years ahead of the date set for the UK as a whole.

The two reactors at Hunterston in North Ayrshire were closed down in 2018 after cracks were found in the reactors' graphite core.

Despite a continued rise in the use of renewables, a greater demand for gas meant overall emissions from the power sector increased.

Transport remains the single biggest source of emissions, followed by business and agriculture.

Source emissions are down 45.4% since 1990 but adjusted emissions, which are used against the Scottish government's targets, fell by 50%.

Image caption More electricity had to be produced at the gas-powered station in Peterhead

However, that fell short of the 54% target set out in new legislation which was passed last year.

Jess Cowell, from Stop Climate Chaos Scotland, said: "If the government is going to meet the crucial target of a 75% reduction in emissions by 2030, we need to see action to reduce emissions showing up in significant declines in these figures."

She added that the burning of fossil fuels was "the key driver of the climate crisis" and called on the government to deliver "a decisive, just transition that ends our economic dependence on fossil fuels".

Ms Cowell said that must "protect employment and secure social benefits for the communities who will be impacted by industrial change."