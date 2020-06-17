Image copyright Reuters Image caption Schools in Denmark reopened in April with pupils sitting at least two metres apart

Scotland's schools could return to a situation "nearer normality" in August if coronavirus can be "sufficiently suppressed", Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Pupils are due to return to a "blended" model of in-school and at-home learning from 11 August, but concerns have been raised about how long this could last.

The first minister said she would be guided by scientific advice and would "not compromise on safety".

But she said a return to more full-time schooling "may be possible".

Ms Sturgeon is due to announce whether Scotland will move to the next phase in her government's "route map" towards lifting lockdown on Thursday.

Scottish schools are due to re-open on 11 August, but will initially operate a "blend of in-school and in-home learning for almost all children and young people" in a bid to maintain physical distancing between pupils.

Some councils have said keeping a 2m (6ft) distance between pupils would mean only a third of pupils could attend school at one time.

The government's Education Recovery Group was split on the issue, with a "minority view" that distancing between pupils "may not be a necessary measure" due to the "noted weakness of evidence around transmission in children".

There have been questions over how long the hybrid model will continue, with Education Secretary John Swinney initially saying it was "unlikely" that schools could return to normal before the end of the coming school year and that 2021's exams could be pushed back.

Ms Sturgeon then insisted that it was "absolutely not the case that we are planning for blended learning to last a year or anything like it".

1/ Right now (like other UK nations), we must plan for a school model based on physical distancing. But as @devisridhar says, *if* we can suppress virus sufficiently & have other measures in place, nearer normality may be possible. It's why we must stick with plan to suppress. https://t.co/jhyUVbthbv — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) June 17, 2020

On Tuesday, Devi Sridhar - chair of global public health at the University of Edinburgh and part of the government's Covid-19 advisory team - said her "personal view" was that if coronavirus case numbers could be brought low enough by August then "schools should re-open as normally as possible", with "kids back full-time and able to play and interact together".

This prompted the first minister to agree that "if we can suppress the virus sufficiently and have other measures in place, nearer normality may be possible".

In a series of posts on Twitter, she said "we must stick with the plan to suppress [the virus]", adding: "We'll be guided by the evidence and won't compromise safety - we still don't know everything about this virus. And we'll work with parents, young people and teachers to build confidence.

"For anyone arguing for schools to be back to normal as soon as possible and also for an acceleration of our plan to ease lockdown - the route to the former is further suppression of the virus. That requires continued care in easing lockdown."

Ms Sridhar later tweeted that she was "completely aligned" with the Scottish government's approach, prompting Conservative MSP Ruth Davidson to suggest the advisor had "got the hairdryer treatment over the phone".

Ms Sturgeon insisted this was "untrue", and said it was "utterly disgraceful to suggest that a highly respected expert...would be susceptible to that".

There has been debate over how many pupils can be accommodated in classrooms if the 2m rule is maintained.

Larry Flanagan of the EIS union said most schools would need to have "significantly smaller teaching groups to allow for physical distancing".

He said it was "unlikely that schools will be able to accommodate even 50% of normal pupil numbers in classrooms at any one time, and certainly significantly fewer than that in smaller classrooms".

Mr Swinney told BBC Scotland that "I believe that trying to get to 50% of the time being able to be spent by a young person in school should be our objective to maximise that participation".

Ms Sturgeon then said that "we want young people to be back having face-to-face teaching for 100% of the school week as soon as feasible", saying ministers were considering whether a minimum target should be set for schools.

The Scottish government has said councils should be "innovative" and consider turning other buildings into temporary classrooms, with resources potentially made available for this.

There are also concerns that relying on home-schooling and distance learning could disadvantage pupils from more deprived areas, exacerbating the attainment gap.