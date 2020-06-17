Image copyright Getty Images

People living in Scotland's most deprived areas are twice as likely to die of Covid-19 as those in the least deprived areas, figures have shown.

The National Records of Scotland (NRS) said the death rate was 2.1 times higher in the poorest areas.

Its latest statistics also showed that 70 deaths linked to the coronavirus were registered between 8 and 14 June.

That figure was 19 lower than the previous week, and was the seventh weekly reduction in a row.

Weekly deaths from all causes totalled 1,032, 3% higher than average.