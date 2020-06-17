Image copyright Facebook

A 29-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering a boxing coach who starred as a gangster in T2 Trainspotting.

Sean Orman is alleged to have used a shotgun to kill Bradley Welsh, 48, outside his home in Edinburgh's west end in April last year.

Mr Orman is also alleged to have attacked two men with a machete a month before Mr Welsh died.

He appeared via video link and denied all charges against him.

Mr Welsh was found seriously injured in a stairwell to a basement apartment in the city's Chester Street on 17 April 2019. He later died from his injuries.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, the charges against Mr Orman allege that he fired a loaded shotgun at Mr Welsh.

Speeding charges

Five days after Mr Welsh died, Mr Orman is also alleged to have failed to stop for a police officer in a stolen Audi Q3.

He is further accused of 18 speeding charges, including driving at up to 123mph on the Edinburgh bypass.

Mr Orman is also alleged to have driven at speeds of between 80mph and 98mph on city streets with a 30mph speed limit.

Mr Welsh starred alongside Ewan McGregor, Robert Carlyle, Jonny Lee Miller and Ewen Bremner in the 2017 movie sequel T2 Trainspotting, playing the gangland figure Mr Doyle.

He also featured in an episode of the TV series Danny Dyer's Deadliest Men.

After his death, Trainspotting author Irvin Welsh paid tribute to Mr Welsh and described him as his "beautiful friend".

A further preliminary hearing will take place on 5 August at the High Court in Glasgow.