Derelict building fire in Glasgow sparks 'horrendous bang'

  • 18 June 2020
Amy Lee Fraioli Image copyright Amy Lee Fraioli
Image caption Thick black smoke was seen across the east end

A fire has torn through a derelict building in the east end of Glasgow, causing an explosion which was heard from miles away.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Duke Street at around 20:40.

Locals reported a "horrendous bang" and posted images of thick black smoke appearing across the skyline.

Police have sealed off Duke Street where it meets Shettleston Road.

