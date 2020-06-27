Image copyright Google Image caption The collision happened at the junction of Mount Vernon Road with Gilmerton Road and Kingston Avenue

A 36-year-old male cyclist has died following a crash involving a van in Edinburgh on Thursday morning.

The driver of the Mercedes Sprinter van was not injured and the cyclist has not yet been named at his family's request.

Police Scotland has appealed for witnesses to the collision on Mount Vernon Road, at the Gilmerton Road junction, at about 08:45.

The force has also appealed for anyone who may have dashcam footage to come forward.