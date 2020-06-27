Cyclist dies after crash with Mercedes van in Edinburgh
- 27 June 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 36-year-old male cyclist has died following a crash involving a van in Edinburgh on Thursday morning.
The driver of the Mercedes Sprinter van was not injured and the cyclist has not yet been named at his family's request.
Police Scotland has appealed for witnesses to the collision on Mount Vernon Road, at the Gilmerton Road junction, at about 08:45.
The force has also appealed for anyone who may have dashcam footage to come forward.